Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play host to Leicester City on Sunday at the Molineux Stadium for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over nine-man Arsenal on Tuesday at the Molineux Stadium. Goals from Portugal internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Attacker Nicolas Pepe scored the consolation goal for Arsenal, who had veteran Brazilian centre-back David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno sent off.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Scott Parker's Fulham 2-0 on Wednesday at Craven Cottage. First-half goals from Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho and versatile defender James Justin secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Leicester City beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0. A first-half penalty from experienced striker Jamie Vardy sealed the deal for the Foxes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-L-L

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of experienced Brazilian left-back Marcal, young French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and Spanish full-back Jonny, who are all nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Morocco international Romain Saiss.

Injured: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Jonny, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Romain Saiss

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be without Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, talented young centre-back Wesley Fofana and veteran centre-back Wes Morgan. There are doubts over the availability of star striker Jamie Vardy, Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan

Doubtful: Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Max Kilman, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far. They are 14th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. The absence of star striker Raul Jimenez due to injury has not helped, and the addition of Brazilian striker Willian Jose in January could prove to be crucial.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league table, and have been in good form. Despite missing players like Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi the Foxes managed to beat Fulham. Defender James Justin has established himself as a key cog in the first XI.

Wolves have struggled this season, and the Foxes might just have enough to triumph here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Leicester City

