Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th December 2021

High-flying Liverpool take a trip to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in round 15 of the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a run of two consecutive draws, while the visitors eased past Everton to continue their quest to unseat Chelsea at the top of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to return to winning ways last Wednesday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Burnley.

This was the second consecutive draw for Bruno Lage’s men, who were also involved in a share of the spoils against Norwich in their previous game.

With 21 points from 14 games, Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester United and two points behind Arsenal in the Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their charge to the top of the table last time out as they eased past Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside Derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won each of their last four games across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding one.

After amassing 31 points from 14 outings, Liverpool are currently third on the log, just behind Manchester City and Chelsea.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have been the superior and dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 55 wins from the last 98 meetings between the sides.

In that time, Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up 36 wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Liverpool are currently on a five-game winning streak against the hosts in all competitions, while they have won each of their last nine Premier League encounters.

Wolves have struggled to impose themselves on home turf as they boast the division’s 13th best record at home with 10 points from 13 games.

Liverpool have been dominant on the road this term, picking up 16 points from seven games — with only Chelsea boasting a better record away from home.

In the most recent five meetings between the sides, Liverpool have been ahead at half time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction

Wolves head into the game in shaky form, claiming one win from their last four games, while picking up two draws and losing one. They take on a rampant Liverpool side who have stamped their name as genuine title contenders once again.

Historically, Liverpool have a clear upper hand in this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2- Liverpool to score first: YES

Tip 3 - Liverpool to lead at halftime: YES (In the most recent five meetings between the sides, Liverpool have been ahead at half time).

Tip 4 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES (Salah is the Premier League's current top scorer with 11 goals to his name).

