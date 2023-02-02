Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Liverpool will travel to Molineux on Saturday to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for a second time inside three weeks.

Wolves suffered a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Premier League title aspirants Manchester City in their latest outing. Having already bowed out of both domestic cup competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers will have had two weeks of rest by the time they square off against Liverpool on Saturday.

Julen Lopetegui's men are better rested than their Saturday opponents but whether or not they'll have the mental fortitude to take the game to Liverpool remains to be seen. Wolves suffered a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at the Molineux in an FA Cup third-round replay on 17 January.

They've only played Manchester City since and they bore the brunt of yet another Erling Haaland hat-trick at the Etihad. That loss left Wolves at 17th in the Premier League table, tied on points with Bournemouth, who are in the drop zone. As such, a positive result against Liverpool on Saturday could prove to be invaluable.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League games. They crashed out of the FA Cup after suffering a 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round. It was their second loss to the Seagulls in the span of two weeks.

There's not much for fans to be optimistic about with the way things are going at Liverpool. They did manage to secure the services of Cody Gakpo in January but the Dutch forward is yet to make a goalscoring contribution since joining the club.

Many of their top stars are either injured or in poor form but Liverpool will fancy their chances against a haphazard Wolves side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won all of their last six Premier League games at the Molineux.

Wolves have lost all off their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool.

Liverpool have registered 1-0 victories in their last three away games across all competitions. against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves have taken seven points in five Premier League games under new manager Julen Lopetegui. That's as many points as they had taken in the 10 games prior to his arrival.

Klopp's side have conceded five losses in their nine Premier League away games this term. That's as many away defeats as they had suffered in the last two seasons combined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction

This match is unlikely to have much in it. Liverpool and Wolves are both short on confidence. The latter will put up a fight but the Merseysiders might just edge this one.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

