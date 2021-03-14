Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Monday. Both teams have had their troubles this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. Wolves were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Aston Villa last weekend and will need to take it up a notch on Monday.

Liverpool have endured a miserable campaign by their standards so far and find themselves stranded in eighth place in the league table at the moment. The Merseyside giants are yet to inspire confidence and cannot afford yet another defeat this weekend.

The boss hopes Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak can continue to strengthen their promising centre-half partnership

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an exceptional record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 54 games out of a total of 107 matches played between the two teams. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed only 17 victories against Liverpool and will need to improve their record in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Liverpool. Wolverhampton Wanderers struggled to impose themselves on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: D-L-D-W-W

Liverpool form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers need to win this game

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez picked up an injury earlier this season and has been ruled out for the season. Daniel Podence and Marcal are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Daniel Podence, Marcal

Suspended: None

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Liverpool's defensive crisis is yet to resolve itself this season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip sidelined with injuries. Jordan Henderson is also ruled out and will be unable to lead his side against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Injured: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: Caoimhin Keller

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Willy Boly; Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho; Pedro Neto, Adama Traore

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have struggled to revive their season so far and will have to work hard to qualify for European football this year. Jurgen Klopp has not managed to get the best out of his charges this season and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been disappointing this season and cannot afford another slip-up this weekend. Liverpool will take plenty of heart from the Champions League performance this week and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool

