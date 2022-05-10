Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been exceptional over the past year. The Cityzens thrashed Newcastle United by a convincing 5-0 margin in their previous game and have carved out a crucial three-point lead over title rivals Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side held Chelsea to a commendable 2-2 draw last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 51 of the 125 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 49 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost this fixture by a 3-1 margin and have not lost consecutive home matches against Manchester City since 1981.

Manchester City lost both their Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2019-20 season but have since won all their three league meetings against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have alternated between victory and defeat in all their Premier League matches at the Molineux in 2022 so far, with their previous game ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League away games - their longest unbeaten run away from home in the competition's history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won only four points from losing positions this season - the joint-fewest of any team in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been in impressive form under Pep Guardiola and will want to prove a point in the Premier League. The Cityzens are virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to step up in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pull off an upset at their best but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

