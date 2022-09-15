Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side edged Southampton to an important 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens pulled off an impressive comeback against Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 52 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 49 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed only four victories against Manchester City in the Premier League but have managed to win three of these games at the Molineux.

Manchester City lost both their Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2019-20 season but have since won four league games against them by an aggregate margin of 13-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won their first Premier League game in 13 matches against Southampton last week and could potentially secure consecutive league victories for the first time since November 2021.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to find the back of the net in the second half in the last seven games in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition.

After a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last season, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 12 games away from home in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on reclaiming their top spot in the Premier League table. Erling Haaland has been in exceptional goalscoring form this season and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in poor form this season but will take heart from their performance against Southampton this month. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

