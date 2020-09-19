Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play hosts to Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium on Monday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last Monday at Bramall Lane. Mexico international and former Atletico Madrid striker Raul Jimenez opened the scoring, with defender Romain Saiss scoring the second goal to ensure a comfortable victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

This will be the first league game of the season for Manchester City. They last played a league fixture in July, when they beat Norwich City 5-0. A brace from star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and goals from Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez sealed a comprehensive victory for their side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost three and drawn one.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Goals from key winger Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty secured the win for Wolves. England international Raheem Sterling scored a brace for Manchester City, who had goalkeeper Ederson sent off in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish full-back Jonny, who is out with a long-term injury. Forward Diogo Jota is reportedly closing in on a move to Liverpool, so it remains to be seen whether he features or not.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that veteran forward Sergio Aguero is not available due to an injury, while centre-back Aymeric Laporte is still recovering after having been diagnosed with coronavirus. Other than that, there could be debuts for centre-back Nathan Ake and winger Ferran Torres.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already sold right-back Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur, and Diogo Jota could be on his way to Liverpool. Both were key players last season, and it will be interesting to see how Nuno Espirito Santo's side adapts. Young striker Fabio Silva has arrived, as have midfielder Vitinha and defender Marcal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are still looking to make signings. While Napoli and Manchester City are in talks for Kalidou Koulibaly, there is no denying the quality in Pep Guardiola's squad. Much of the focus will be on striker Gabriel Jesus, who has been touted as the replacement for Sergio Aguero but has been criticised for his inconsistency.

Wolves are not an easy team to beat, and this will be a close match. However, the overall quality in Manchester City should help them edge past their opponents.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester City

