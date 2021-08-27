Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest in the second round of the EFL Cup. Second-half goals from centre-back Romain Saiss, Portuguese wingers Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White ensured victory for Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton in the league. A first-half own goal from Brazilian midfielder Fred for Southampton was cancelled out by a second-half goal from talented forward Mason Greenwood for Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Manchester United beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1. Goals from young Swedish forward Anthony Elanga and veteran Spanish attacker Juan Mata sealed the deal for Manchester United. Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo scored the consolation goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-L

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: D-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish full-back Jonny, Portuguese winger Pedro Neto and centre-backs Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera.

Injured: Pedro Neto, Jonny, Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, star forward Marcus Rashford and Scotland international Scott McTominay. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

Injured: Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles

Doubtful: Dean Henderson, Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed a relatively unknown manager in Bruno Lage to replace fan favourite Nuno Espirito Santo. Lage's Wolves are still finding their feet, and much will rely on the form of striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore, who has been heavily linked to Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were disappointing against Southampton. Fans will be eager to see French centre-back Raphael Varane make his first appearance for the club, and the 28-year old could start against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United-Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures are usually subdued affairs. A narrow win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men seems likely.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United

