Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United outfit at the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Magpies held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 42 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 33 victories.

The two teams picked up one victory apiece from the two games between them one season - it was the first time in seven Premier League campaigns where neither game produced a draw.

Newcastle United have found the back of the net in all 14 of their Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers but have kept a clean sheet in only one of these matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not won a single Premier League game in 10 matches - the longest such run of any side in the competition.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games - the last time they enjoyed a four-game unbeaten start was in the 2011-12 campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up only one point from their three Premier League games so far and have failed to secure a victory in their first four games of the season only one in their last 17 campaigns.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United did brilliantly to keep Manchester City at bay last week and will be aiming for a place in Europe next year. The likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes have stepped up this season and will want to stamp their authority on this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Allan Saint-Maximin to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi