Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of games as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Newcastle United in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to justify their potential in the Premier League this season and are in 14th place in the league table. Wolves have won only two of their six games so far this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and are in 17th place in the Premier League standings at the moment. The Magpies are yet to win a league game this season and will be intent on avoiding another debacle against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 41 out of 101 games played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 32 victories.

Newcastle United have a poor recent record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won only one of their last nine league games against Wolves.

The last 12 matches between these two teams have not seen a single clean sheet, with eight of these games ending in a 1-1 draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the only Premier League outfit without a home goal this season and have lost their last four games at the Molineux Stadium.

Raul Jimenez's last goal before his injury came against Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium in 2020. The Mexican striker scored the winning goal against Southampton last weekend and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown flashes of brilliance in the Premier League this season but are yet to justify their potential. Wolves have built an excellent squad over the past year but will need to work on their efficiency in the final third.

Newcastle United have struggled to impose themselves this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Newcastle United to win by a two-goal margin

