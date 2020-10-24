Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United at Molineux on Sunday in the Premier League, looking to continue the momentum after two successive Premier League victories.

Wolves beat Leeds United 1-0 on Monday night, with a goal from Raul Jimenez deciding that game. On the other hand, Newcastle United had a late capitulation at home last week, as they lost 4-1 to Manchester United, after conceding three late goals in that match.

Wolves currently have two points more than Newcastle United in the Premier League, but at this early stage of the season, the league standings don't really count for much.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

The clash on Sunday will be the 100th between Wolves and Newcastle United. Of the previous 99, Wolves have won 41, while the Magpies have only won 32. 26 matches between these two teams have ended in draws.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Newcastle United form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Team News

Jonny is a long-term absentee for Wolves, with a knee injury. Summer signing Marcal continues to be a doubt with a lingering injury concern.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: Marcal

Suspended: None

Newcastle United are dealing with their fair share of injuries at the moment. Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, and Dwight Gayle are all out. They could also have a problem in goal, with Karl Darlow having picked up an injury in the last match against Manchester United.

If Darlow isn't fit enough to start the game, his place will be taken by Mark Gillespie, who is in line to make his Premier League debut.

Injured: Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle

Doubtful: Karl Darlow

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss; Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Gillespie; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis; Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Wolves have been eking out results this season, while Newcastle have not really shown any kind of consistency.

With Jimenez now showing signs of sharpness in front of goal, we are going for a narrow Wolves win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Newcastle United