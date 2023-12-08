Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Nottingham Forest in a crucial clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The hosts edged Burnley to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Nottingham Forset and have won 63 out of the 135 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 45 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in the Championship in 2018.

Nottingham Forest have won only of their last six matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 5-0 margin in 1983.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won their previous game against Burnely by a 1-0 margin in the Premier League and kept their first clean sheet since August in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fairly impressive so far this season and will look to move into the top half of the league table before the end of the year. The likes of Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-Chan have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hwang Hee-Chan to score - Yes