Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play host to Sheffield United at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Scott Parker's Fulham last Saturday at Craven Cottage. A late second-half goal from Spanish winger Adama Traore secured the win for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal last Sunday at Bramall Lane. A brace from French forward Alexandre Lacazette and a goal from young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli ensured victory for Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn three.

A perfect morning for training 💪 pic.twitter.com/rd2Uo2cDyF — Wolves (@Wolves) April 14, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers beating Sheffield United 2-0. Early first-half goals from Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and Morocco international Romain Saiss sealed the deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-D-L

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and Spanish full-back Jonny. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Willy Boly and experienced Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal.

Injured: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves, Jonny

Doubtful: Fernando Marcal, Willy Boly

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without veteran striker Billy Sharp, centre-backs Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell, midfielder Jack Rodwell and defender Jack Robinson. There are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Oli McBurnie and Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge.

Injured: Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson

Doubtful: Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Vitinha, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Willian Jose

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Ethan Ampadu, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 12th in the league table, and have registered only one win in their last five league games. Striker Raul Jimenez's injury-enforced absence has proved to be crucial, with the Mexican a key player in Nuno Espirito Santo's system.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league table. Relegation is all but confirmed, and there have been rumours that the club is set to appoint KV Oostende manager Alexander Blessin as their new boss.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have struggled this season, but should be able to beat Sheffield United.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Sheffield United

Also Read: Newcastle United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21