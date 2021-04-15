Newcastle United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United are set to play host to West Ham United at St. James' Park on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley last Sunday at Turf Moor. Second-half goals from right-back Jacob Murphy and French winger Allan Saint-Maximin ensured victory for Steve Bruce's Newcastle United. Czech Republic international Matej Vydra scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City 3-2 last Sunday at the London Stadium. A first-half brace from in-form forward Jesse Lingard and a second-half strike from winger Jarrod Bowen secured the win for David Moyes' West Ham United.

A second-half brace from Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho proved to be a mere consolation for Leicester City.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Newcastle United beating West Ham United 2-0. Second-half goals from striker Callum Wilson and Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick sealed the deal for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-D-D

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-L-W

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle United will be without midfielder Isaac Hayden, Scottish winger Ryan Fraser, Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar and former Nottingham Forest centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon the services of star midfielder Declan Rice, Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko and experienced goalkeeper Darren Randolph. There are doubts over the availability of Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, attacker Michail Antonio, Argentina international Manuel Lanzini, left-back Aaron Cresswell and veteran midfielder Mark Noble.

Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice, Darren Randolph

Doubtful: Angelo Ogbonna, Mark Noble, Aaron Cresswell, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Fabian Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Arthur Masuaku, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction

Newcastle United are 17th in the Premier League table, six points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more. Manager Steve Bruce has come under immense pressure from both fans and critics alike after some poor performances, and it remains to be seen whether he will be the manager next season.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are flying high under the management of David Moyes. They are 4th in the league table, one point ahead of 5th-placed Chelsea. Moyes has been widely appreciated for his side's performances, and has been touted as the potential winner of the Manager of the Year if the Hammers' manage to secure a Champions League spot.

West Ham United are in good form and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 West Ham United

