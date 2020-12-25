Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Molineux on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats last weekend.

Tottenham have slipped from being top of the league to sixth position after just two losses. After a last-minute Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 2-1 win over Spurs, Jose Mourinho's side were outplayed at home by Leicester City, as they lost 2-0.

Questions have been asked of Mourinho's approach to the Leicester game, as Spurs were dominated and were lucky to have only lost that game by two goals. James Maddison even had a goal curiously ruled out by VAR for an offside.

However, in midweek, Tottenham managed to beat Stoke 3-1 to qualify for the semifinal of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Brentford.

As for Wolves, they are searching for consistency. The last time they played at home, they produced a fabulous second-half performance to beat Chelsea 2-1, with Pedro Neto scoring the winner in injury time. However, on Monday, they went to Turf Moor and were second best for large parts of the game, which they eventually lost 2-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won 48 of the 97 games that they have played against Wolves. The side from the Midlands have beaten Spurs only 29 times, while 20 games have ended in draws before.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without Raul Jimenez and Jonny for the long-term, while Leander Dendoncker is also said to be out of action for a few weeks more.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur

For Spurs, Japhet Tanganga is out with a shoulder problem,

There are also doubts over whether Argentine duo Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso will be able to play any part in this game.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Without Jimenez, Wolves are struggling to find a consistent source of goals, even though they have beaten some good teams without the Mexican. We are predicting that they will fall just short against Spurs at Molineux on Sunday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur