Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the league. A first-half goal from experienced striker Jamie Vardy sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in their most recent English Premier League fixture. A second-half goal from South Korean forward Son Heung-min ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won four games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0. Goals from star striker Harry Kane and Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured the win for Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish full-back Jonny and centre-back Willy Boly, while there are doubts over the availability of Portugal internationals Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence, Colombian centre-back Yerson Mosquera and American midfielder Owen Otasowie.

Injured: Jonny, Willy Boly

Doubtful: Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Yerson Mosquera, Owen Otasowie

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have no known injury issues and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jose Sa, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers endured a poor 2020/21 season under Nuno Espirito Santo, who subsequently left the club this summer and became the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. The return of Raul Jimenez after a serious injury last season has been received well, and the Mexican will once again be tasked with providing the goals for Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, continue to dominate headlines due to the Harry Kane saga. Manchester City are heavily interested in signing the superstar striker, and Kane reportedly wants to move as well. Both teams looked deprived of a no.9 last week, when Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City narrowly.

Tottenham Hotspur looked defensively sound against Manchester City, which is a hallmark of good Nuno Espirito Santo sides. Bruno Lage is an unknown quantity, and it remains to be seen what he does with his Wolves side. A win for Tottenham Hotspur seems likely.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Edited by Abhinav Anand