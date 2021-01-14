Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday for their next English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded a 2-1 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Wednesday at the Molineux Stadium.

Goals from Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and English centre-back Michael Keane ensured victory for the Toffees. Portugal international Ruben Neves scored the consolation goal for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in their most recent Premier League game 10 days ago.

A second-half brace from French striker Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney and youngster Bukayo Saka sealed the win for the Gunners.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012, with West Bromwich Albion thrashing Wolves 5-1.

A hat-trick from Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie and goals from Swedish centre-back Jonas Olsson and midfielder Keith Andrews secured the win for West Brom.

Scotland international Steven Fletcher, now at Stoke City, scored the consolation goal for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-D-L

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-L-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers are missing a few key personnel due to injuries. Star striker Raul Jimenez and Portuguese winger Daniel Podence are injured.

Veteran Brazilian left-back Marcal, Spanish full-back Jonny and Spain international Adama Traore are also sidelined. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Willy Boly.

Injured: Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Marcal, Jonny, Adama Traore

Doubtful: Willy Boly

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce will be without attacker Karlan Grant and left-back Conor Townsend, who are both injured.

Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu's availability is in doubt, while midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended.

Injured: Conor Townsend, Karlan Grant

Doubtful: Hal Robson-Kanu

Suspended: Conor Gallagher

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Vitinha

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Matt Phillips, Romaine Sawyers, Rekeem Harper, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling without Mexican striker Raul Jimenez leading the line. Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit 14th in the league table, amid persistent links with strikers in the transfer market.

They have recalled Italian striker Patrick Cutrone, who was on loan at Fiorentina, and he could be set to start.

Patrick Cutrone has been recalled from his loan at @ACFFiorentinaEN to join up with Nuno's squad for the remainder of the season.



Welcome back, Patrick!



🇮🇹👋 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2021

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table. Even for a manager as experienced as Sam Allardyce, keeping the Baggies in the Premier League will not be an easy job. They will be without one of their best players in midfielder Conor Gallagher for the game against Wolves.

Wolves might not be in good form, but they should be able to beat West Brom.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

