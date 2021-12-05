Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Divock Origi nets injury-time winner | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in stoppage time in the Premier League on Saturday.

Divock Origi came off the bench, scoring a 94th-minute winner to lift The Reds, who had a poor game at the Molineux. The home side did a good job of keeping their mighty visitors at bay for much of the game.

Diogo Jota missed a great chance to score in the second half. He rounded the goalkeeper, only to fire straight at Conor Coady, who blocked his effort on the line.

It was a shocking miss, and could have cost The Reds two points, but Origi saved Liverpool's blushes once again. The win took Liverpool above Chelsea in the league table, after the European champions lost at West Ham earlier in the day.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7.5/10

It was a busy evening for the Brazilian custodian, who pulled off a massive save in the opening half. He also came off his line to collect an incoming cross after the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

He missed a good chance to score early on, but looked decent all night.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Fearless and adventurous, the Cameroonian was solid in defence, but also played the role of a ball-carrier to great effect.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

The big Dutchman looked shaky at times, while his positioning was questionable as well.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

After making two assists in his last game, the Scot witnessed a slump. His corner kicks were awful, and his attempts at goal were hopelessly wayward as well.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The Liverpool captain was just not in his elements. His passes went awry as he failed to get control of the game.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

The Brazilian didn't always cope with the home side's press, making a few mistakes too.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

Liverpool's best player on the night, the Spaniard worked extremely hard in midfield. He also deserves credit for keeping Adama Traore quiet.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

The irrepressible Salah was uncharacteristically quiet on the night, but still managed to make a difference by setting up Origi for the winner. It's nine top-flight assists this season for Salah now.

Diogo Jota - 5/10

It was not a memorable return to his old stomping ground for the Portuguese, who made a horrible miss in the second half. He owes Origi big time for saving his blushes.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

He was well off the pace on the day, fizzling out a few attacks. Mane also squandered a good opportunity to score in the second period.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Divock Origi - 8.5/10

Continuing with his old habit of scoring crucial goals off the bench, Origi netted a 94th-minute winner for Liverpool on the night.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6.5/10

It was a decent cameo from him off the bench.

James Milner - N/A

He was not on the pitch for long enough to warrant a rating.

