Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Martin Odegaard's brace takes the Gunners five points clear at the top | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12. The win ensures they will remain on the top of the pile come Christmas Day.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five across competitions. They fell 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game in the EFL Cup and crashed out of the competition.

However, considering Manchester City lost earlier in the day, Mikel Arteta knew a win for his side would take them five points clear at the top. He fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Arsenal made a decent start to the game and kept possession of the ball using short, intricate passes and forward runs. They were dealt an early blow, though, as Granit Xhaka pulled up with discomfort and had to be subbed off. However, the change did not affect the Gunners' tempo as they continued to play with the same rhythm.

Wolves and Arsenal attempted nine shots between them with the Gunners taking six and the hosts taking three. However, none of them were on target as Gabriel Jesus came the closest to scoring as his shot rattled the crossbar. The visitors kept 70% possession in the first period but were unable to carve out an opening as the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Arsenal came out for the second half looking determined to score the first goal. They played some brilliant passing moves to make their way towards Wolves' goal and created a chance just nine minutes after the restart. Jesus played a line-breaking pass to Fabio Vieira, who then squared it for Martin Odegaard, who tapped into an empty net to make it 1-0.

The game then entered a cagey phase where neither side were able to keep the ball for long and fouls were committed across the pitch. Arsenal scored their second goal of the game after a short spell of pressure. Gabriel Martinelli saw his initial attempt saved by Jose Sa and the rebound fell kindly to Odegaard. The Norwegian picked his spot and scored to make it 2-0.

The Gunners held their nerve and defended deep for the remainder of the game as they secured the win. With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7.5/10

Ramsdale made a decent start to the game as he wasn't called into action until halfway through the game. He made two good saves in the second period, including a late one to deny Daniel Podence as he earned his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Ben White - 7.5/10

White made a solid start as he looked sharp going forward and distributed the ball well. He played two key passes, two accurate crosses and four accurate long balls. He completed 93 passes with 92% accuracy.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba, too, looked composed in defense and had a decent game. He won one of his three duels and made one clearance and one block. He also played two accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel was strong in his duels and had a decent game. He won three of his six duels and made two interceptions, one clearance and one tackle. He also played five accurate long balls and was booked for a foul.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko showed great attacking intent as he joined his teammates and ventured forward at every opportunity. However, he was caught off-guard at times and seemed vulnerable on the counter-attack.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

Odegaard made a positive start to the game and helped Arsenal progress the ball with his passing. He scored from close-range to put Arsenal ahead shortly after the restart and added his second goal 20 minutes later. Odegaard also played two accurate long balls and won two duels.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey looked solid at the heart of midfield and used his passing and physicality well. He won four of his nine duels and made three tackles and one clearance. Partey played one key pass and five accurate long balls. He was booked for a foul shortly after the restart.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Xhaka made a decent start to the game but was forced off with an injury in the 16th minute.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka made a sharp start to the game and looked lively on the right flank. He played three key passes, two accurate crosses and two accurate long balls. Saka also won two duels and completed two dribbles.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli made a slow start on the left flank and took a while before getting into the game. He attempted one shot on target that forced Sa into a save which led to Arsenal's second goal. He won four of his nine duels, completed two dribbles, and played one accurate long ball.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus made a sharp start to the game and even scored a lovely goal that did not count because of offside. He also hit the crossbar with a lovely shot. He created the chance from which Arsenal scored their first goal. He won six of his 13 duels and also played one key pass.

Substitutes

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Vieira dribbled the ball well in tight spaces, displaying great close control. He provided an assist for the Gunners' first goal with a lovely dinked pass across the face of the goal. He also attempted two shots himself but failed to hit the target.

Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny & Cedric Soares - N/A

The trio entered the field of play in second-half stoppage time and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

