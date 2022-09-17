Wolves 0-3 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops as Kevin De Bruyne runs the show for City | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, September 17.

Wolves came into this game on the back of a poor run of form. They managed just one win in six games, drawing three and losing two. Bruno Lage's men are also tied with West Ham United for the lowest goals scored, with just three so far. The hosts were hoping to earn a result against formidable opponents.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were one of only two teams still to lose a game this season. They won four and drew two of their opening games and were second in the table prior to kick-off. Pep Guardiola stuck with the same lineup he fielded in their last game as he hoped to win.

Manchester City began the game on the front foot, showing urgency and eagerness to attack from the early stages. As expected, they kept possession of the ball for longer spell and made Wolves do most of the chasing. City were off to a flier as Jack Grealish put them ahead in the first minute. Kevin De Bruyne provided an assist for the goal.

The hosts continued to maintain a narrow shape to try and prevent the visitors from running riot. However, Manchester City simply had too much firepower for Wolves. Erling Haaland continued in his rich vein of scoring form, doubling his side's lead after 16 minutes. Bernardo Silva provided an assist for the goal.

Things went from bad to worse for Wolves as centre-back Nathan Collins was given his marching orders. He struck Grealish in the chest area with a flying kick with no attempt to win the ball whatsoever, and was rightly sent off. The hosts played nearly an hour with 10 men.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Nathan Collins is sent off for this challenge on Jack Grealish Nathan Collins is sent off for this challenge on Jack Grealish 😳 https://t.co/wKZqsEzERx

An intense first half saw a combined total of 14 shots from both sides. Manchester City managed four on target, while Wolves could only muster a solitary effort on goal. The hosts were more physical than the visitors, winning 21 duels in the first period. However, they went into the break trailing 2-0.

Manchester City looked slightly lethargic as they came out for the second period. It took them a good 15 minutes to find their rhythm again, allowing Wolves to find their mojo and create some chances. Despite advancing the ball well, the hosts failed to attempt shots on goal in the second period.

De Bruyne then provided his second assist of the night, teeing up Phil Foden to make it 3-0 to put the game to bed. Shortly after the goal, Guardiola made several changes to rotate his squad. Despite the change in personnel, City maintained a good intensity. They attempted seven shots in the second period, of which three were on target.

Manchester City's defense did well to fend off any advances by Wolves as they effectively shut up shop. They held onto their lead and walked away with all three points. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Jack Grealish

Grealish has faced a lot of criticism since his blockbuster £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021. Many fans and pundits have questioned whether he can recreate the form that prompted City to bring him onboard.

His manager, Guardiola, recently stated that they did not sign the forward just for his goal contributions, but other aspects of the game as well.

Grealish answered his critics well as he scored in the very first minute of the game to give Manchester City the lead. He also completed all four attempted dribbles, played two key passes and won 10 of his 11 duels in a wonderful display.

#4. Flop - Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins' moment of madness was yet another iconic sending off in the Premier League era. Grealish was unfortunate to be on the receiving end of a terribly misjudged challenge.

Midway through the first half, the forward attempted to dart down the left flank to create a chance for his side. The ball arrived with a considerable bounce and Collins attempted to win it in the air using his foot. He misjudged the trajectory of the ball and caught Grealish in the chest, leaving the referee with an easy decision to make. It also put his team in a very tough spot.

#3. Hit - Erling Haaland

Haaland scored yet another goal to make it 11 goals in his first seven games in the Premier League. Considering that Manchester City paid £60 million for his services, the return has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The Norwegian attempted two shots on target, scoring from one of them. Despite having just 24 touches in 90 minutes, he managed to leave an impact on the game.

#2. Flop - Wolves' front three

Wolves have made one of the worst starts in front of goal by any side of the Premier League era. After seven games, they have managed to find the back of the net just thrice. They also haven't scored more than one goal in any of their games across competitions, barring their 2-1 win over Preston North End.

Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence started as the hosts' main forwards. Between them, however, they managed just four attempts, with just one on target. They also managed just one cross and one long ball in seven total attempts.

Bruno Lage will hope Diego Costa is up to speed once the upcoming international break is over. The veteran looks like Wolves' only hope for the remainder of the season.

#1. Hit - Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne played an excellent game, providing his sixth and seventh assists of the season so far. His highest tally since joining Manchester City in 2015 is 20 assists, which he managed in the 2019/20 season. If Haaland continues to be red-hot in front of goal, the Belgian could well and truly be on his way for another record-breaking season with a world class striker operating in front of him.

