Wolves 0-3 Manchester City: Player ratings for Cityzens as Pep Guardiola's side goes top of the table | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign continues after their comfortable 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 17).

Goals from Jack Grealish (1'), Erling Haaland (16'), and Phil Foden (69') ensured that Pep Guardiola's side replaced Arsenal at the top of the table.

The visitors were in control from the start and took the lead before Wolves could register a touch of the ball. Foden's backheel found Kevin de Bruyne on an overlapping run. The Belgian's superb cross across the face of goal was converted from close range by Grealish in the opening minute of the contest.

Haaland doubled Manchester City's lead when he strode forward and lashed a right-footed finish past a hapless Jose Sa.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after the half-hour mark when Nathan Collins' challenge on Grealish saw him receive the marching orders. Foden put the game to bed in the second half. He finished in style after an easy one-two between Haaland and De Bruyne on the right side.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson de Moraes - 5/10

As expected, the Brazilian had little to do defensively, besides one quick rush off his line to head clear a long ball and one comfortable save. His distribution was good, as always.

John Stones - 6/10

Despite the centre-back playing out of position at right-back, the Englishman put in a decent shift defensively. He won 100% of his ground duels (2), made two tackles, one interception and one clearance.

Unsurprisingly, his attacking game is not as strong as Kyle Walker or Joao Cancelo.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

As with the other Manchester City defenders, Manuel Akanji had relatively nothing to do on the defensive front except making three tackles. He held his fort well and helped rotate possession from the back.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

The Portugal international struggled to deal with Wolves' quick forward at times but settled in well to lead his defense. Made three interceptions and one clearance to maintain Manchester City's clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

An atypical display from the full-back, whose attacking contributions were limited for the most part.

However, he won 11 out of his 13 duels, made two accurate crosses and two key passes.

Kevin de Bruyne - 9/10

No player in the Premier League has registered more assists this season than Kevin de Bruyne so far (6). The Belgian was on form against Wolves, with a 86% pass accuracy, four key passes and two assists.

The Manchester City midfielder has 20 assists this calendar year, and he'll surely add a couple more before the turn of the year.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Stevie G: 504 games, 92 assists

KDB: 217 games, 92 assists



Bonkers. 🤯 Kevin De Bruyne has now provided as many Premier League assists as Steven Gerrard:Stevie G: 504 games, 92 assistsKDB: 217 games, 92 assistsBonkers. 🤯 Kevin De Bruyne has now provided as many Premier League assists as Steven Gerrard:🔴 Stevie G: 504 games, 92 assists🔵 KDB: 217 games, 92 assistsBonkers. 🤯 https://t.co/vbMk42qiSr

Rodrigo Hernandez - 7/10

Rodri made an aggressive start to the game and received a yellow card but he calmed down as the game progressed. He was very solid in the middle, popping up with crunching tackles and interceptions when needed. His job was made easy after Wolves were down to 10 men in the first half.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva was as hard-working as ever, pressing with intensity, giving his opponents little time to settle in possession and help his team in transition.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Played an important part in Manchester City's opening goal by executing a backheel perfectly into De Bruyne's path. Great movement and subtle flick of the foot saw him find the back of the net in the second half.

Phil Foden celebrates after scoring Manchester City's third goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jack Grealish - 8/10

The Englishman ended Wolves' hopes in the opening minutes of the game by converting De Bruyne's cross into the box. Did well to keep the ball and won fouls across the pitch.

He had a passing accuracy of 94% and a dribble completion rate of 100%. He won 10 out of his 11 duels and made two key passes.

It was a challenge on Grealish that saw Wolves reduced to 10 men.

Erling Haaland - 9/10

Erling Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score in his first four away games. No player in the league has scored more goals this season than the Norwegian with 11 goals. He's the favorite to clinch the Golden Boot when the season wraps up.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If Erling Haaland carries on scoring at this rate, he will finish the Premier League season with 57 goals 🤯 If Erling Haaland carries on scoring at this rate, he will finish the Premier League season with 57 goals 🤯 https://t.co/QU9yL1sEpa

Manchester City Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Came on in the 72nd minute to replace Foden and did well to help Manchester City keep the ball and not give Wolves a chance at getting a consolation goal.

Julian Alvarez - 5/10

Replaced Silva in the 72nd minute and put in a typical lung-bursting shift, chasing down every ball and not giving his opponents time in possession.

Riyad Mahrez - 4.5/10

Took De Bruyne's spot in the 72nd minute but could not replicate the Belgian's creativity. Had one chance to score from a volley but saw his shot well blocked for a corner.

Cole Palmer - 4.5/10

Took Grealish's spot in the 77th minute and almost got an assist within a minute of coming on. His well-placed pass found Mahrez on the edge of the box, whose volley was on target before it was deflected for a goal kick.

Sergio Gomez - 3/10

The young defender came on in the 81st minute in place of Rodri, slotting in as the right back. Made no mistakes and did not have time to impress.

