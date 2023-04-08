Wolves 1-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings from a disappointing defeat at the Molineux | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, April 8.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a dismal run of form, wherein they also relieved former manager Graham Potter of his duties. Six days later, they reappointed Frank Lampard as the interim manager to see out the remainder of the season. They failed to register a win in each of their last three games but were eager to get the ball rolling against a struggling Wolves side.

Lampard fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Chelsea made a decent start to the game but were unable to capitalize on their possession and the resulting chances. They seemed to have left their shooting boots at home as they attempted four shots in the first period but hit the target just once. Their passing combinations in midfield looked sharp and silky, but their transitions into the final third lacked fludity, allowing Wolves to defend them.

The visitors tried to build their own momentum and attack on cue as they pressed high up the pitch looking to find space behind Chelsea's defense. They grabbed the lead in the 31st minute as Matheus Nunes smashed the ball in from a narrow angle as the ball whizzed past Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal to make it 1-0. Wolves carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



xG: 0.39-0.2

Shots: 5-4

Shots on target: 3-1

Touches in opp. box: 10-10

Possession: 45.2%-54.9%



An incredible Matheus Nunes strike. ‍



Both managers made several changes to their lineups in the second period as they looked to use their substitutes to gain an advantage in the game. Six yellow cards were shown in the second half with Chelsea being shown five of those for fouls and arguments. With the game slowly creeping away from the Blues, their levels dropped further instead of rising.

Lampard's men attempted nine shots in the second period and failed to hit the target even once. Wolves, on the other hand, attempted four shots and hit the target once in the second period. They defended deep and well and put in a dominant performance towards the end to secure all three points.

On that note, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings from the game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa had a good game as he made three saves to deny Wolves and also punched the ball clear on one occasion.

Reece James - 8/10

James had a great game as he won 10 of his 14 duels, including three clearances and three tackles. He also played five key passses and completed four dribbles in an impressive performance.

Wesley Fofana - 7.5/10

Fofana was a commanding presence in Chelsea's defensive third as he won nine of his 10 duels, making four clearances, three tackles and one block.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7.5/10

Koulibaly put in a solid defensive performance as he won eight of his 10 duels, making 10 clearances, five tackles, two interceptions and one block. He also played four long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella had a good game as he won four of his six duels and passed the ball with 82% accuracy. He was booked for a foul early in the second period.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

Gallagher had a decent game in midfield but was unable to provide much end product.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez put in another solid performance at the heart of Chelsea's midfield and looked lively for the whole game.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic played the whole game and did well. He won five of his eight duels, making two tackles and two clearances. He also completed two dribbles and was booked for arguing with the referee.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling had a decent game but was unable to make an impact in front of goal.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz won eight of his 11 duels in a strong performance. He also made four clearances and two tackles in the process.

Joao Felix - 6.5/10

Felix had a decent game and attempted Chelsea's only shot on target.

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic - 5.5/10

Pulisic came on in the second period and had a poor game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Aubameyang featured as a second-half substitute for Chelsea but could not get into the game.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Chilwell came on in the second period and did well.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 5.5/10

Mudryk was subbed on in place of Raheem Sterling and did well.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Chalobah came on with 10 minutes left to play and performed well.

