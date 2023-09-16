Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Mohamed Salah powers Jurgen Klopp's side to a come-from-behind win | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 in a Premier League clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, September 16.

Wolves began the match on the front foot and were rewarded when Hwang Hee-chan converted from close range with seven minutes on the clock. The home side protected the lead well till the end of the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's half-time team talk seemingly paid instant dividends as Cody Gakpo finished from Mohamed Salah’s pass to put the Reds back on level terms. The Egyptian turned provider yet again when he assisted Andrew Robertson's goal in the final minutes of the second half.

The win was secured deep into added time when Harvey Elliott's strike was deflected goalwards by Hugo Bueno.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson Becker - 5/10

Alisson will not look back at this match fondly. His distribution was off by his lofty standards and he could have done better to save Hwang's goal.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Pedro Neto gave Gomez a tough time in the first half. The youngster did relatively well after the break, not because he played better but because Wolves massively curbed their attacking instincts.

Joel Matip - 5/10

Gomez wasn't the only one tormented by Neto, as the Portuguese left-winger easily flew past Matip to set up Wolves' goal. The German redeemed himself a little when he made an important block in the second half with the scores level.

Jarell Quansah - 6/10

In his first full start for Liverpool, Quansah emerged as Liverpool's best defender in the match. He will be disappointed that his evening ended early due to a muscle injury.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Robertson was out of position for Hwang Hee-chan's goal but made up for it by scoring the goal that put his team in the lead.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Szoboszlai set the tempo for his team in a difficult first half when he gave the ball away twice in the first few minutes. He grew into the game and played an important role in his team's turnaround in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister - 3/10

After Alexis Mac Allister settled into life quickly at Liverpool, many questioned if he'd ever put a foot wrong at his new club. And lo and behold, he did exactly that against Wolves.

He picked up an early booking for a shirt pull and looked sloppy throughout the first half, which understandably led to him being replaced at halftime.

Curtis Jones - 5/10

The games seemed to run past Jones in the first half as Wolves stayed on the front foot. He did better after the break as the home side sat back and allowed Liverpool to play with freedom.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Salah picked up two good assists, first for Cody Gakpo's equalizer and later for Robertson's goal. He could've had a hat-trick of assists, but Liverpool's third strike was ruled an own goal.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Like most of his teammates, Cody Gakpo had a difficult first half but did well after the break. The Dutchman scored the equalizer to bring his team back into the match, but played no further part in the turnaround as he was substituted immediately after.

Diogo Jota - 5/10

It wasn't the best of games from Jota, who was largely kept at bay by Wolves. However, he played a role in Gakpo's goal with an excellent pass to Salah and was taken off soon after.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz came on as a half-time substitute for Alexis MacAllister and his pace troubled Wolves immediately. He posed a very different threat compared to his teammates and kept Wolves on their toes.

Darwin Nunez - 5/10

Gakpo made way for Nunez in the 56th minute and the big, burly Uruguayan, sadly, forgot his scoring boots at home as several good chances went begging.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott replaced Jota in the 56th minute and did well to keep the Wolves players on the backfoot throughout. The youngster saw his shot that was going off target get deflected into the net in the final minutes, sealing the win for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Konate replaced the young Quansah in the 83rd minute and never really looked troubled by the Wolves frontline.

Ryan Gravenberch - N/A

Gravenberch came on too late to make any meaningful contribution.