Wolverhampton 2-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 286 // 06 Dec 2018, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A dejected group

Chelsea surrendered an early lead to endure a second loss of the season - a 2-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In-form Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored early on in the 18th minute, but two goals in the space of four minutes gave the hosts a lead, and eventually a victory after six winless matches.

For Nuno Espirito Santo's side, Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota got on to the score sheet to cap off a historic win against a top quality opposition in Chelsea.

While the Blues have now lost successive away games against newly promoted opponents for the first time since 1999, last season's Championship winners have defeated 'Big 6' opposition in the Premier League for the first time since February 2011.

Opportunities swung back and forth for Chelsea, but they failed to put the game to bed after having dominated early on in the game.

Here are the major talking points from Wolves' emphatic 2-1 win over Chelsea.

#1 Chelsea start strong, take the lead through Ruben-Loftus Cheek

Finding consistency

The Blues kick-started proceedings positively by spending maximum time on the ball and causing a sense of confusion amongst a rather unsettled Wolves defence early on. Eden Hazard, who hasn't found the back of the net since October 6, skied a left-footed shot in the 2nd minute.

Although the strike was off target, it looked like the home side would be in for a long evening. Five minutes later, the efficient N'Golo Kante played the Belgian through and this time, his shot was saved in the right bottom corner. Hazard looked threatening once again a few moments later - his shot, however, was blocked on that occasion.

More importantly, with over 75% of the ball early on, the visitors looked to be in total control. Not only were they organized, but also effective with their movement.

Advertisement

As a result, they took a well-deserved lead through a fortuitous goal from young sensation Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has now netted five goals in his last six appearances for his team. He has scored in each of his last three PL appearances as well.

The Englishman launched one from 25 yards out and to Chelsea's fortune, it inadvertently deflected of Connor Coady's head, straight into the back of the net.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement