Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 men who cost United the game

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United traveled to the Molineux Stadium with more than just revenge on their minds. Tottenham's defeat at the hands of Liverpool had opened up the top four race. Solskjaer knew that even third place was achievable now. United started the night at 5th and had the chance to temporarily move up to third with all three points.

But Wolves were no pushovers, especially since they had convincingly defeated United in the FA Cup quarterfinal last month. Solskjaer could not afford any more slip-ups now and set his team up accordingly.

He started with De Gea in goal, and Dalot, Young, Smalling, Lindelof and Shaw making up the back five. In the midfield, he opted for McTominay and Fred to assist Pogba, whereas up front, Lukaku and Lingard started in attack.

United started the game well and were rewarded when Scott McTominay scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. However, Wolves retaliated through Diogo Jota and were level in the 25th minute.

In the second half, Ashley Young picked up two yellow cards in quick succession and got his marching orders. A Chris Smalling own goal in the 77th minute gave Wolves all three points.

On that note, we take a look at 5 men who were extremely poor for Manchester United on the night.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

The Belgian had a great chance to stake a claim for a first-team spot, after Solskjaer decided to start with him as the main striker. With Rashford given a rest and Martial only on the bench, Lukaku had a rare opportunity to lead the line as the central striker for Manchester United. And early in the first half, he had a fantastic chance to start the game with a bang.

Diogo Dalot sent in a perfect cross from the right and Lukaku rose to meet it with brute force from close range. He aimed it straight at the goalkeeper though and Patricio hardly had to move to make the save. It was a sign of things to come as the Belgian had a day to forget on the field.

Lukaku did drift to the sides to try and impact the game, but he was extremely poor and missed a few more opportunities that cost United the game.

