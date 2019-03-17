Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United: FA Cup, 5 players who were poor for United

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.72K // 17 Mar 2019, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Red Devils had a rather tough ride to the Quarter Finals

Manchester United faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup on Saturday night. The Red Devils had a rather tough ride to the Quarter Finals, facing strong opposition on the way.

United defeated Reading at home and then Arsenal and Chelsea away, scoring 7 goals and conceding just 1. However, they were about to be tested by a resolute Wolves side.

United started the game carefully, preferring to hold on to the ball a tad longer. Wolves had to chase the game in the initial stages, as United had most of the possession. However, the home side grew into the game and also had a few chances of their own. The first half ended with the score at 0-0, but Wolves had come pretty close, with only a good Romero save keeping the home side away from scoring.

However, the home side took the lead in the second half, capitalising on some poor defending from United. Wolves doubled the lead through Jota in the 76th minute, before Rashford got one back for United in the dying minutes of the game. United lost the game 2-1 and are out of the FA Cup.

While the whole team was at fault, there were a few men whose lack of impact on the night cost United dearly. Today, we take a look at 5 men who were poor for Manchester United against Wolves.

#5 Diogo Dalot

Dalot failed to grab the opportunity presented to him

The young Portuguese had been a bolt of energy in the United side of late and started at right back as Young got a deserved rest. Solskjaer understood Dalot's attacking instincts and shifted his tactics to suit his young right back.

Dalot bombed forward every time United had the ball and hugged the touchline, drawing the Wolves defence. However, he contributed very little from those forward positions and it hurt United's chances on the night.

Dalot's display of crossing ability has been impressive of late, but the Portuguese rarely sent in crosses against Wolves. Ashley Young was a big miss not just for his leadership, but also for what he brings to the right wing. Dalot failed to grab the opportunity presented to him and was very poor on the night.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement