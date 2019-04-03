Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: United player ratings | Premier League 2018-19

Wolves dent the top four hopes of Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers hosted Manchester United at Molineux Stadium on 2nd April 2019. It was the first away match in charge of the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær after appointed as the permanent manager of the club. It was a crucial fixture for them to keep up the pace to finish in top 4 spots in the league and book a place in the Champions League, next year.

On the contrary, Wolves has emerged out as the giant killers in the league as they have defeated the top clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham. In the previous fixture with the Reds, Wolves were able to hold them for a draw with a 1-1 scoreline at Old Trafford.

So, it was expected to be a tough away fixture for twenty-time league champions. Scott McTominay's first goal for the club opened the scoring of the match with a goal in the thirteenth minute of the match. United squandered the one goal league in the first half as Diogo Jota scored in the twenty-fifth minute. The Reds looked to score a winner in the second half but, an own goal by Chris Smalling dashed their hopes.

After beating United in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, Wolves once again inflicted a loss against them. Now, United will have to look for the results of other clubs and have to win almost every match to finish in the top four.

Let us take a look at Manchester United player's ratings.

David de Gea - 4: The Spaniard couldn't react well to Diogo Jota's equalizer and could have dealt better with Jonny's cross that led to the own goal.

Diogo Dalot - 4: The youngster made some good crosses early on for Romelu Lukaku but, quickly faded as the match progressed.

Ashley Young - 2: The usual right winger was at fault when he played Jota onside for the equalizer. He did not look comfortable on the pitch afterwards and got sent off in the second half.

Victor Lindelof - 5: The center-back looked solid in the match after he sat out the Watford draw.

Chris Smalling - 5: He looked calm and composed throughout the game in defence but eventually yielded with an own goal.

Luke Shaw - 4: The left-back was out of position too often and will be out from the next two league games for getting booked in the first half.

Scott McTominay - 5: A fine strike by McTominay to tally his first career goal. He could have got another in the second half.

Another bad day in the office for Pogba

Paul Pogba - 2: A terrible outing for the Frenchmen as he lost the possession quite often.

Fred - 5: The Brazilian started the game well but couldn't provide much to the game.

Jesse Lingard - 6: The England International played well in the formation of 3-5-2 with his intuitive movement and good use of the ball.

Romelu Lukaku - 5: The Belgian could have scored a couple of goals in the match. His finishing at crucial moments let him down once again.

Substitutions :

Phil Jones - 2: He couldn't challenge strongly enough for their own goal.

Anthony Martial - 3: He couldn't able to make any significant impact.

Andreas Pereira - 3: He couldn't make much impact as he came on when only six minutes were left in the clock.

