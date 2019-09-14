Wolves 2-5 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Tammy Abraham was amongst the goals once again as Chelsea beat Wolves

Chelsea got back to winning ways in spectacular fashion as they outclassed Wolverhampton Wanderers in their own backyard by a score line of 2-5. Fikayo Tomori netted an absolute screamer just after the hour mark in what was the Blues' first shot on target, before Tammy Abraham put two past Rui Patricio to take his goal tally to six for the season.

He added a third goal in the second half to put the result beyond doubt. Romain Saiss and Patrick Cutrone did net consolation goals for the hosts, but they were far from enough to salvage something on an afternoon when Chelsea were simply unforgiving.

Mason Mount, who put in a top-class shift, capped off his occasion with a goal in stoppage time. All of the Blues' goals have been scored by Englishmen and all these goals have been scored by academy graduates.

On that note, we look at the five major talking points from Chelsea's second win of the season.

9 - Excluding own-goals, Chelsea are only the second team in Premier League history to have nine consecutive Premier League goals scored by players aged 21 or younger, after Leeds United (10 between September and October 1999). pic.twitter.com/LgGo8ldBEi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

#5 Frank Lampard names a different, interesting line-up

Lampard shows he's ready to exercise excitability going forward in his Chelsea tenure

Under pressure after succumbing to a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United after having lead by two goals at half time, Lampard tinkered with his shape, setup and line up against Wolves.

Lampard started with a unique 3-4-2-1 formation - a contrasting configuration when compared to his managerial career at Derby and early Chelsea days.

Kepa Arrizabalaga started in goal, with three and not four in front of him. Antonio Rudiger enjoyed his return down the right of the back three, with Tomori on the opposite channel. Andreas Christensen was given the nod at the heart of the defence.

Marcos Alonso came in for his first game of this PL season, at left wing back. Cesar Azpilicueta led the side from the opposite flank, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Up front were Willian and Mount, who often interchanged positions and had the freedom to play wider or central and bring the others into play. Abraham led the line and he subsequently notched up a hat-trick.

