Premier League, Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: 3 reasons why the Gunners fell apart and lost the game

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 513 // 25 Apr 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal’s hope of finishing in the top 4 suffered a major setback as they lost 3-1 to Wolves on a night when all of progress made under Unai Emery fell apart. There was no coordination among the players and they looked jaded throughout the game. It was reminiscent of the Wenger era where the Gunners enjoyed a great deal of possession but failed to create any substantial chances.

The 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday was too much to take for the Gunners but this defeat to Wolves opens the door for a lot of questions. Unai Emery made 7 changes hoping that his team will counter the threat provided by Wolves' counter-attacking football and for much of the first half, Arsenal played with rhythm and composure. But Wolves took all their chances and made it difficult for Arsenal to make a comeback.

Here are the three reasons why Arsenal lost.

#1. No answers for Wolves' counter-attack

Emery’s men had a lot of possession in the first half and Mesut Ozil was starting to make an impact on the game but Ruben Neves’ brilliantly taken free-kick pegged the Gunners back and they lost confidence after that.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was never in the game and he lost possession in crucial areas of the field. Neves and Diogo Jota were a nightmare to the Arsenal defenders, who failed to cope with their pace. Emery has always found an answer in the second half of the game but it was not the case against Wolves.

With no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bank on, Arsenal had limited options in attack and it makes a strong case for some good summer recruitment. Arsenal are short in numbers and with games coming thick and fast, they cannot afford to lose confidence at an important juncture of the season. We have to wait to see what Unai Emery does next.

