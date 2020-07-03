Wolves v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal and Wolves prepare to lock horns in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Molineux Stadium.

The home side are unbeaten against Arsenal since securing promotion in 2018.

Arsenal travel to the West Midlands to take on Wolves in a crucial Premier League encounter

Wolves entertain Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium as they aim to finish the season strongly and secure a spot in next season's Champions League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been in stunning form this season and are currently sixth on the Premier League standings, level on points with Manchester United.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are aiming to save their faltering league season and finish on a high. The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta and are coming on the back of there successive victories in all competitions.

While Wolves recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory in their previous league encounter, Arsenal dispatched a hapless Norwich City side 4-0 to move to the top half of the Premier League table.

Wolves have big plans if they reach the Champions League next season

The Gunners occupy eighth position on the league standings and are running out of time to secure European football for the forthcoming season.

Meanwhile, the home side are unbeaten since the restart and head into the game in a rich vein of form, as they aim to inflict more misery on Arsenal.

Wolves v Arsenal Head-to-Head

Only Liverpool (2) have lost fewer Premier League games this season than Wolves (6). The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, as a late Raul Jimenez strike cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half opener.

Wolves recorded a stunning 3-1 victory in the corresponding fixture last season and are unbeaten against the Gunners since securing promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Wolves form guide: W-D-D-W-W-W

Arsenal form guide: W-L-L-W-W-W

Wolves v Arsenal Team News

Adama Traore's devastating pace could prove to be the difference on the night

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo has fully fit squad at his disposal and could name an unchanged lineup from their previous league encounter against Aston Villa. However, Adama Traore could earn a recall to the starting XI and could replace Leander Dendoncker in the team.

The explosive winger has been in stunning form this season and has combined well with Raul Jimenez upfront.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bukayo Saka pledged his future to Arsenal earlier this week

Arsenal

The likes of Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are long term absentees for the Gunners and will be unavailable once again. Lucas Torreira has returned to training after recovering from a fractured ankle and could be named on the bench, as Arteta looks to ease him onto the fray once again.

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil have been left out of the matchday squad in recent weeks and the duo could face a similar fate once again. Ozil has not featured since the restart and reports have emerged that the German midfielder has lost the faith of Arteta.

Bukayo Saka signed a long term contract with the North London club earlier this week and is expected to return to the starting XI.

Injuries: Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers

Doubtful: Lucas Torreira

Suspensions: None

Wolves v Arsenal Predicted XI

Wolves Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Roman Saiss; Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez; Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney; Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe

Wolves v Arsenal Prediction

As the two sides lock horns at the Molineux Stadium, the game promises to be a captivating encounter. Both teams have been in good form in recent weeks, but Wolves have been hard to beat this season.

















Aubameyang's form will be crucial for the away side. With 19 goals to his name, the Arsenal captain is the joint top scorer in the Premier League with Jamie Vardy and will look to add to the brace he scored midweek.

A draw could be on the cards, with both sides putting the ball into the back of the net.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Arsenal

