Wolves make sale of Liverpool target "top priority" this summer - Reports

As per Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made it their number one priority to sell Liverpool target Adama Traore this summer.

The Spaniard is seen as surplus to requirements in Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, bit is a saleable asset who can help collect funds for a fresh batch of recruitments at the Molineux Stadium.

The report suggests that Traore was linked to some of the world's biggest clubs last summer, and was rated by Wolves as a 60-70 million player. However, the Premier League outfit are now looking to get the best deal out of the player who a after he has failed to perform to the standards expected of a player with one of the fattest pay cheques at the club.

As reported by Spanish publication Sport earlier this year, Liverpool were one of the teams eyeing a move for Traore. The Reds have had their fair share of problems in front of goal this year and could be in the market for a right-winger - particularly with uncertainty around Mohamed Salah's future.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been handed a boost in their potential pursuit of the 25-year-old, but they will have to bid against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, who have also been heavily linked with the winger.

Liverpool may well be in the market for an attacker, but their priority is still reportedly to bring in a new centre-back, with the Reds heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate recently spoke about transfer interest from the Reds, claiming that there has been no contact between him and the Reds.

"I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to be fulfilled," Konate said. "There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately. Neither I nor my agents got a call from Liverpool."

"I have big goals with RB Leipzig. These are currently achieving the best possible finish in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the U21 European Championship with France," the Frenchman added.

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered long-term injuries in the centre-back position this year, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez spending most of the season on the sidelines. Liverpool did, however, sign Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and Ben Davies from Preston North End. But they are reportedly still in the marker for a central defender.