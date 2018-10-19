×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Wolves - More than just an ordinary promoted Club

Shrey Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27   //    19 Oct 2018, 22:52 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers have gathered 15 points from the first 8 matches this season
Wolverhampton Wanderers have gathered 15 points from the first 8 matches this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of the oldest football clubs in England. It was the founding member of the Football League way back in 1888. Since then, the Wolves have been among the top tiers of English football. This year the club won promotion to the premier league after a long wait of six years. The resurgent wolves under the financial backing from the Chinese investment group, Fosun International and the seasoned UEFA Champions league manager, Nuno Espirito Santo completely dismantled the Championship as they won it by record 99 points.

Taking inspiration from their extraordinary triumph in the second tier, the club decided to stick with the same style of play in the Premier League as well. After first eight games, Wolves are now sitting comfortably at the seventh position with a total of 15 points. The West Midlands club frustrated reigning champions, Manchester City with a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the third game week.

Almost a month later, Wolves again proved their mettle when they forced another Manchester club, Manchester United to settle for a draw as well, at the Old Trafford. In this early phase of the 2018-19 Premier League, Wolverhampton as already defeated West Ham, Burnley, Southampton, and Crystal Palace. It is not only the results that catch our eye but there are five other factors as well that makes Wolves more than just an ordinary promoted team.

#5 Back from the ashes


After a serious slump, the club from West Midlands is on the rise again
After a serious slump, the club from West Midlands is on the rise again

Last time Wolves were in the Premier League was in the 2011-12 season. After earning promotion in 2009, Wolves somehow survived the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. The Club was ultimately relegated after the 2011-12 season finishing at the rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 25 points in 38 matches. The season saw the beginning of the downfall of a vintage club. The Club was further relegated from the second division a year later. Because of this colossal slump, the club was on the verge of coming under administration before things started to get better.

In the 2013-14 season, the Club accumulated a record total of 103 points to earn promotion back to the EFL Championship. Two years later, the Chinese investment company, Fosun International bought the club for an undisclosed fee. The newly formed board of directors convinced former FC Porto Coach, Nuno Espirito Santo to take the position of head coach of the club before the 2017-18 EFL Championship season. Nuno’s transfer policy and coaching methods started yielding some great results. Wolves won the EFL Championship with a record total of 99 points and were promoted to the premier league. 


Wolves won the 2017-18 EFL Championship with a record points tally of 99
Wolves won the 2017-18 EFL Championship with a record points tally of 99

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Moutinho Raul Jimenez Premier League Teams
Shrey Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineering graduate from The LNM Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur is currently the Director and CEO of The Islands United Football Club, Banswara, Rajasthan. Former Intern at ArcelorMittal, Temirtau, Kazakhstan in the summers of 2012. Shrey, likes to analyze and write on Coaching, Gameplay Tactics and Business of Football. CrossFit is another dimension of Shrey's writings and lifestyle. You can personally write to Shrey at shrey250021@yahoo.in.
3 reasons why Manchester City might come unstuck against...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Have Wolves exposed a chink in Manchester City’s armour?
RELATED STORY
Wolves 1 - 1 Manchester City: 3 talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
Rúben Neves to Manchester?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: A preview of the three newly...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City star performs incredible U-turn after...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City drew vs Wolverhampton
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us