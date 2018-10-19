Wolves - More than just an ordinary promoted Club

Wolverhampton Wanderers have gathered 15 points from the first 8 matches this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of the oldest football clubs in England. It was the founding member of the Football League way back in 1888. Since then, the Wolves have been among the top tiers of English football. This year the club won promotion to the premier league after a long wait of six years. The resurgent wolves under the financial backing from the Chinese investment group, Fosun International and the seasoned UEFA Champions league manager, Nuno Espirito Santo completely dismantled the Championship as they won it by record 99 points.

Taking inspiration from their extraordinary triumph in the second tier, the club decided to stick with the same style of play in the Premier League as well. After first eight games, Wolves are now sitting comfortably at the seventh position with a total of 15 points. The West Midlands club frustrated reigning champions, Manchester City with a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the third game week.

Almost a month later, Wolves again proved their mettle when they forced another Manchester club, Manchester United to settle for a draw as well, at the Old Trafford. In this early phase of the 2018-19 Premier League, Wolverhampton as already defeated West Ham, Burnley, Southampton, and Crystal Palace. It is not only the results that catch our eye but there are five other factors as well that makes Wolves more than just an ordinary promoted team.

#5 Back from the ashes

After a serious slump, the club from West Midlands is on the rise again

Last time Wolves were in the Premier League was in the 2011-12 season. After earning promotion in 2009, Wolves somehow survived the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. The Club was ultimately relegated after the 2011-12 season finishing at the rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 25 points in 38 matches. The season saw the beginning of the downfall of a vintage club. The Club was further relegated from the second division a year later. Because of this colossal slump, the club was on the verge of coming under administration before things started to get better.

In the 2013-14 season, the Club accumulated a record total of 103 points to earn promotion back to the EFL Championship. Two years later, the Chinese investment company, Fosun International bought the club for an undisclosed fee. The newly formed board of directors convinced former FC Porto Coach, Nuno Espirito Santo to take the position of head coach of the club before the 2017-18 EFL Championship season. Nuno’s transfer policy and coaching methods started yielding some great results. Wolves won the EFL Championship with a record total of 99 points and were promoted to the premier league.

Wolves won the 2017-18 EFL Championship with a record points tally of 99

