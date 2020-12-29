Wolves to test Manchester United’s title credentials as Red Devils aim to finish the year in 2nd place

Manchester United will face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five games and have played themselves into the race for the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has been in imperious form since losing to RB Leipzig on December 8th. The defeat caused their demotion from the UEFA Champions League to the UEFA Europa League.

As the Reds prepare to welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Tuesday, they will be preparing one of their most important games of the season. Manchester United confirmed their worst start to a season in the Premier League era following a goalless draw to Chelsea in October.

However, the Red Devils have managed to turn their fortunes around and are now firmly in the hunt for a first league title since 2013.

A chance to finish the year in second place

Many have been reluctant to include Manchester United in their title contenders lists but the Reds have earned that right in recent works. The unpredictability of the current campaign means that any side that punches above their weight can win the title.

Liverpool may be the outright favourites to win the title but Manchester United could move to within two points of their Anfield rivals if they beat Wolves on Tuesday. Solskjaer’s side will also be ending the year in second place in the Premier League table if they win on Tuesday.

Leicester City and Chelsea both dropped points this week while the game between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

Advertisement

This leaves Manchester United with a great opportunity to reaffirm their title credentials. Finishing the year in second place will be a great achievement, especially given the team’s poor start to the season.

💬 "I think we’ve learned and we’ve improved and now we definitely want to take the next step."#MUFC #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2020

Wolves to test Manchester United’s title credentials

Standing in Manchester United’s way, though, is a Wolves side that has proven to be a tough team to crack. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has already beaten Chelsea, Leeds United and Arsenal this season. They also managed an impressive draw against Tottenham last week and will, therefore, test the Reds’ title credentials.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer is still confident about his side's chances when they face Wolves.

“I think the last game we played at Old Trafford was a very positive one," Solskjaer told MUTV ahead of the game.

"We have to build on that performance and the way we attacked and the way we went about the game. We’ve been doing well away from home, but now there’s no travel and more time to recover between the games so we should be ready," said Solskjaer.

Beating Wolves will be a huge boost for Solskjaer and his boys. Despite losing in three semi-finals in 2020, finishing the year in second place in the Premier League will be a huge achievement for the Manchester club.