Wolves v Braga: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspensions and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Varun Nair
15 // 19 Sep 2019, 14:12 IST

Wolves are back in Europe and will be looking to make their mark

Wolverhampton Wanderers are back in Europe for the first time in almost 4 decades. The Premier League side qualified for the Europa League courtesy an impressive aggregate victory over Italian side Torino.

Despite looking in fine fettle in Europe, Wolves have struggled this season in the Premier League and have remained winless in their last 5 domestic matches.

Wolves will take on Portuguese side SC Braga in their tournament opener. Braga are also in the midst of some torrid form, with just one win in 5 league matches this season.

Team News

Wolves

Willy Boly will be back in the lineup after missing the match against Chelsea

Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted to be able to call on the services of key defender Willy Boly who will return to the starting lineup after missing the 5-2 loss to Chelsea this past weekend. The French defender will most likely be joined by Ryan Bennett considering Jesus Vallejo's disastrous display last time around.

🇪🇺 48 teams

🎯 9 different scorers

🔥 6 in 6 for Jimenez

🇵🇹 3 historic victories over Portuguese opposition



All the key stats, dates and quotes ahead of #WOLBRA.



🐺📰https://t.co/pM9PxTgAlc — Wolves (@Wolves) September 19, 2019

Matt Doherty, Adama Traore, Jonny and Ruben Vinagre are all fit, giving Espirito Santo a selection headache.

Patrick Cutrone is once again likely to start from the bench despite having impressed in his last two outings.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Braga

The Portuguese side have no major injury concerns and will be able to field their strongest side against Wolves today.

Manager Ricardo Sa Pinto is known to regularly rotate his side which means midfielder Andre Horta could return to the lineup.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Predicted Lineups

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Boly, Coady; Adama Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez

Wolves Predicted Lineup Against Braga

Braga (4-4-2): Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Wallace, Sequeira; Galleno, A. Horta, Palhinha, R.Horta; Paulinho, Novais

Braga Predicted Lineup Against Wolves