×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Wolves v Braga: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspensions and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
15   //    19 Sep 2019, 14:12 IST

Wolves are back in Europe and will be looking to make their mark
Wolves are back in Europe and will be looking to make their mark

Wolverhampton Wanderers are back in Europe for the first time in almost 4 decades. The Premier League side qualified for the Europa League courtesy an impressive aggregate victory over Italian side Torino.

Despite looking in fine fettle in Europe, Wolves have struggled this season in the Premier League and have remained winless in their last 5 domestic matches.

Wolves will take on Portuguese side SC Braga in their tournament opener. Braga are also in the midst of some torrid form, with just one win in 5 league matches this season.

Team News

Wolves

Willy Boly will be back in the lineup after missing the match against Chelsea
Willy Boly will be back in the lineup after missing the match against Chelsea

Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted to be able to call on the services of key defender Willy Boly who will return to the starting lineup after missing the 5-2 loss to Chelsea this past weekend. The French defender will most likely be joined by Ryan Bennett considering Jesus Vallejo's disastrous display last time around.


Matt Doherty, Adama Traore, Jonny and Ruben Vinagre are all fit, giving Espirito Santo a selection headache.

Patrick Cutrone is once again likely to start from the bench despite having impressed in his last two outings.

Injuries: none

Advertisement

Suspensions: none

Braga

The Portuguese side have no major injury concerns and will be able to field their strongest side against Wolves today.

Manager Ricardo Sa Pinto is known to regularly rotate his side which means midfielder Andre Horta could return to the lineup.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Predicted Lineups

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Boly, Coady; Adama Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez

Wolves Predicted Lineup Against Braga
Wolves Predicted Lineup Against Braga

Braga (4-4-2): Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Wallace, Sequeira; Galleno, A. Horta, Palhinha, R.Horta; Paulinho, Novais

Braga Predicted Lineup Against Wolves
Braga Predicted Lineup Against Wolves
Tags:
Europa League 2019-20 Sporting Braga Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Raul Jimenez Ruben Neves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT AST BAT
3 - 0
 Astana vs BATE
FT ARA F-D
2 - 1
 Ararat-Armenia vs F91 Dudelange
FT SUD FER
0 - 0
 Sūduva vs Ferencváros
FT MAL BNE
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Bnei Yehuda
FT LUD MAR
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Maribor
FT FEY HAP
3 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT KOB RIG
3 - 1
 København vs Riga
FT AEK TRA
1 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Trabzonspor
FT LEG RAN
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Rangers
FT STR EIN
1 - 0
 Strasbourg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AZ ANT
1 - 1
 AZ vs Antwerp
FT GEN RIJ
2 - 1
 Gent vs Rijeka
FT PSV APO
3 - 0
 PSV vs Apollon
FT FCS VIT
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Vitória Guimarães
FT CEL AIK
2 - 0
 Celtic vs AIK
FT LIN QAR
3 - 2
 Linfield vs Qarabağ
FT SPO SPA
1 - 0
 Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
FT TOR WOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT ESP ZOR
3 - 1
 Espanyol vs Zorya
FT PAR MOL
2 - 1
 Partizan vs Molde
FT SLO PAO
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
FT QAR LIN
2 - 1
 Qarabağ vs Linfield
FT RIG KOB
1 - 0
 Riga vs København
FT BAT AST
2 - 0
 BATE vs Astana
FT AIK CEL
1 - 4
 AIK vs Celtic
FT APO PSV
0 - 4
 Apollon vs PSV
FT ZOR ESP
2 - 2
 Zorya vs Espanyol
FT MOL PAR
1 - 1
 Molde vs Partizan
FT BNE MAL
0 - 1
 Bnei Yehuda vs Malmö FF
FT PAO SLO
3 - 2
 PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava
FT SPA SPO
1 - 2
 Spartak Moskva vs Sporting Braga
AET ANT AZ
1 - 4
 Antwerp vs AZ
FT TRA AEK
0 - 2
 Trabzonspor vs AEK Athens
FT HAP FEY
0 - 3
 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Feyenoord
FT RIJ GEN
1 - 1
 Rijeka vs Gent
PEN F-D ARA
5 - 4
 F91 Dudelange vs Ararat-Armenia
FT FER SUD
4 - 2
 Ferencváros vs Sūduva
FT MAR LUD
2 - 2
 Maribor vs Ludogorets
FT EIN STR
3 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Strasbourg
FT WOL TOR
2 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino
FT RAN LEG
1 - 0
 Rangers vs Legia Warszawa
FT VIT FCS
1 - 0
 Vitória Guimarães vs FCSB
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us