×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wolves v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
229   //    04 Dec 2018, 20:43 IST

Can Chelsea start a winning run?
Can Chelsea start a winning run?

Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side as midweek Premier League action begins. The Blues will be knowing full well that a blip here could turn the title challenge into a near impossible quest, especially with a game against Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

The Blues will now be looking to make it three wins out of three before they host the league leaders over the weekend.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Kickoff information

Date: 6 December 2018

Kickoff: 19:45 (local time), 01:15 (IST)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Team news

Wolves

On the back of an accumulation of five yellow cards, Wolves talisman Ruben Neves will miss out on this fixture. A few tactical changes could be expected from Nuno Espirito Santo but otherwise, the hosts have a full squad to play with.

Chelsea

Advertisement

Maurizio Sarri stated that Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso have minor back issues, but they will be in contention. Rotation can be expected, especially with the home fixture against Manchester City around the corner.

Probable line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Saiss, Vinagre; Jota, Costa, Jimenez

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Hazard

Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Wolves: L-L-D-L-L

Chelsea: W-W-L-D-W

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 41

Wolves wins: 38

Draws: 26

Key players

Wolves

Moutinho's match awareness is impeccable
Moutinho's match awareness is impeccable

Joao Moutinho's ability to sit back and play as a watchdog is impressive. He will play as a deep-lying midfielder, block channels and prevent counter attacks. The former AS Monaco man's best attribute is how well he reads the situation and pace of the game.

Also to mention, with scintillating performances against both Manchester teams, the Portuguese has proved that he is a big-match player.

Chelsea

Kepa has established himself as Chelsea custodian
Kepa has established himself as Chelsea custodian

Kepa Arrizabalaga has fit into the system and the city of West London like a duck to water. A lot of talk has been going on about the 'Sarrismo' and Chelsea's activity in front of goal, but the Spanish shot-stopper deserves a mention.

He was excellent against Fulham as he kept his side in the game when they weren't at their fluent best. With Chelsea vulnerable to set-pieces at times, the onus will be on Kepa to ensure another victory for the Blues.

Prediction

It will be a really tough encounter, given the fact that Sarri might tinker his backline due to the home game against Manchester City on Saturday. A new line of defence might struggle as they haven't been exposed to any league action. However, with Wolves' current form and confidence not on their side, we can expect Chelsea to churn a result out.

Predicted score: Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers Eden Hazard Kepa Arrizabalaga Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Fulham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues starlet wants to commit...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard believes Chelsea teammate can become the best...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: 4 things we noticed | Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Everton: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Arsenal players' rating
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us