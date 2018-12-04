Wolves v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 229 // 04 Dec 2018, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Chelsea start a winning run?

Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side as midweek Premier League action begins. The Blues will be knowing full well that a blip here could turn the title challenge into a near impossible quest, especially with a game against Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

The Blues will now be looking to make it three wins out of three before they host the league leaders over the weekend.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Kickoff information

Date: 6 December 2018

Kickoff: 19:45 (local time), 01:15 (IST)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Team news

Wolves

On the back of an accumulation of five yellow cards, Wolves talisman Ruben Neves will miss out on this fixture. A few tactical changes could be expected from Nuno Espirito Santo but otherwise, the hosts have a full squad to play with.

Chelsea

Advertisement

Maurizio Sarri stated that Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso have minor back issues, but they will be in contention. Rotation can be expected, especially with the home fixture against Manchester City around the corner.

Probable line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Saiss, Vinagre; Jota, Costa, Jimenez

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Hazard

Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Wolves: L-L-D-L-L

Chelsea: W-W-L-D-W

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 41

Wolves wins: 38

Draws: 26

Key players

Wolves

Moutinho's match awareness is impeccable

Joao Moutinho's ability to sit back and play as a watchdog is impressive. He will play as a deep-lying midfielder, block channels and prevent counter attacks. The former AS Monaco man's best attribute is how well he reads the situation and pace of the game.

Also to mention, with scintillating performances against both Manchester teams, the Portuguese has proved that he is a big-match player.

Chelsea

Kepa has established himself as Chelsea custodian

Kepa Arrizabalaga has fit into the system and the city of West London like a duck to water. A lot of talk has been going on about the 'Sarrismo' and Chelsea's activity in front of goal, but the Spanish shot-stopper deserves a mention.

He was excellent against Fulham as he kept his side in the game when they weren't at their fluent best. With Chelsea vulnerable to set-pieces at times, the onus will be on Kepa to ensure another victory for the Blues.

Prediction

It will be a really tough encounter, given the fact that Sarri might tinker his backline due to the home game against Manchester City on Saturday. A new line of defence might struggle as they haven't been exposed to any league action. However, with Wolves' current form and confidence not on their side, we can expect Chelsea to churn a result out.

Predicted score: Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

Advertisement