Wolves v Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Wolves and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 244 // 02 Apr 2019, 13:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United will be looking to avenge their defeat to Wolves at the Molineux

Manchester United will travel to the Molineux for the second time in two weeks to face Wolverhampton Wanderers as they look to avenge their defeat against the host in the quarterfinal of FA Cup.

The Red Devils have a chance to go above Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to the third spot on the Premier League table with a win against the host today.

Wolves, on the other hand, also have a chance to go three points clear ahead of the 'Best of the rest' pack with a win today at the Molineux which has seen many big teams failing to secure all three points.

Team News

Wolves:

The newcomers will be looking forward to getting the better of their opponents once again

Wolves have been very lucky with injuries with no major injuries to any of their key players this season. They approach the match against Manchester United with no injuries or suspensions to worry about and can field their strongest XI.

Nuno Espirito Sanchez, though, may tweak his starting lineup, with Wolves set to give priority to their semi-final clash against Watford during the weekend.

Ryan Bennett is available for selection after serving his two-match suspension.

Injuries: none

Advertisement

Suspended: none

Manchester United:

Romelu Lukaku will be fit again

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been plagued by injuries to key players at key moments.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer will be without defenders Matteo Darmain and Eric Bailly while Victor Lindelof may return to the lineup after missing the last match. Club captain Antonio Valencia will also miss with an injury along with winger Alexis Sanchez.

Romelu Lukaku is available for selection after missing the last match due to injury. Anthony Martial is also available for selection despite picking up a knock against Watford.

Injuries: Matteo Darmain, Eric Baily, Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez

Suspension: none

Predicted Lineup

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Bennett; Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Saiss, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Pogba, Matic; Pereira; Rashford, Martial

Advertisement