Wolves 1-0 Burnley - Player Ratings - What Did We Learn? Super Matt Doherty!

WanderersWeekly
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
331   //    16 Sep 2018, 23:19 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier League

Wolves dominated Burnley in a clash at Molineux earlier today, and what a result it was! Wolves had over 30 shots on goal and only finding the net once. Here's 3 things we learnt from that match!

1) Wolves Defensively Solid

Wolves were so solid in this game defensively. Every time Burnley tried an over the top ball, Bennett, Coady or Boly was cutting it out. By half time Burnley were exhausted because of how hard they were trying. They simply could not break a class Wolves defense!

2) Wolves Not Clinical Enough!:Wolves had 30 attempts at goal altogether. However, they only scored one. This is worrying because in big games you don't usually get over 5 shots at goal.

With Wolves edging closer to the clash with the Red Devils they need to be more clinical, even if they do get through the defence, who's to say they'd score with Spanish International and one of the world's best goalkeeper's David De Gea in between the sticks!

Fact is, Wolves need to be more clinical in order to keep winning. As of now though, that's 2 Wins, 2 Draws, and a Loss for the mighty Wolves!

Player Ratings:

Patricio - 8.0

Jonny - 7.5

Coady - 8.0

Boly - 8.0

Bennett - 8.5

Doherty - 9.0 (Man Of The Match)

Moutinho - 8.0

Neves - 8.0

Jota - 8.0

Jimenez - 8.5

Costa - 7.5

Subs:

Traore - 7.0

Bonatini - 6.0

Gibbs-White - N/A

Summary:

Wolves played great. Great football defense and attack. It's easy to see we are unique to the other teams in the league. It's also important that we get more clinical. This will ensure goals in the future.

We make chance, after chance, after chance. We just struggle to put them away. It's becoming a concern. Right now, we're and that's all that matters. Bring on the Devils! - Words from @WanderersWeekly

Premier League 2018-19 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers Ryan Bennett Raul Jimenez Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week Player ratings
Follow @WanderersWeekly on Instagram for the latest Wolves News
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
