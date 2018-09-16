Wolves 1-0 Burnley - Player Ratings - What Did We Learn? Super Matt Doherty!

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier League

Wolves dominated Burnley in a clash at Molineux earlier today, and what a result it was! Wolves had over 30 shots on goal and only finding the net once. Here's 3 things we learnt from that match!

1) Wolves Defensively Solid

Wolves were so solid in this game defensively. Every time Burnley tried an over the top ball, Bennett, Coady or Boly was cutting it out. By half time Burnley were exhausted because of how hard they were trying. They simply could not break a class Wolves defense!

2) Wolves Not Clinical Enough!:Wolves had 30 attempts at goal altogether. However, they only scored one. This is worrying because in big games you don't usually get over 5 shots at goal.

With Wolves edging closer to the clash with the Red Devils they need to be more clinical, even if they do get through the defence, who's to say they'd score with Spanish International and one of the world's best goalkeeper's David De Gea in between the sticks!

Fact is, Wolves need to be more clinical in order to keep winning. As of now though, that's 2 Wins, 2 Draws, and a Loss for the mighty Wolves!

Player Ratings:

Patricio - 8.0

Jonny - 7.5

Coady - 8.0

Boly - 8.0

Bennett - 8.5

Doherty - 9.0 (Man Of The Match)

Moutinho - 8.0

Neves - 8.0

Jota - 8.0

Jimenez - 8.5

Costa - 7.5

Subs:

Traore - 7.0

Bonatini - 6.0

Gibbs-White - N/A

Summary:

Wolves played great. Great football defense and attack. It's easy to see we are unique to the other teams in the league. It's also important that we get more clinical. This will ensure goals in the future.

We make chance, after chance, after chance. We just struggle to put them away. It's becoming a concern. Right now, we're and that's all that matters. Bring on the Devils! - Words from @WanderersWeekly