Wolves vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th December 2021

Chelsea travel to the Molineux Stadium on Sunday to face Wolves in the Premier League looking to bounce back to winning ways after an upsetting result in midweek.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday after Jarrad Branthwaite canceled out Mason Mount's 70th-minute opener.

For the third time in their last five games, Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped points in the league. They now find themselves four points off leaders Manchester City in third place.

Another setback this weekend would really set the alarm bells ringing as all the promise of a fast start is now starting to dissipate.

Wolves, meanwhile, cut themselves some slack with a first win in four top-flight games following a slender 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Romain Saiss' first-half strike proved enough to secure all three points as the side remained in eighth place with 24 points from 17 games.

Bruno Lage's side are now looking to cause an upset here, having defeated the London side at home in December 2018 and December 2020.

Could they get third time lucky?

Wolves vs Chelsea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have won 43 of their 111 clashes with Wolves, losing on a close 40 occasions

Wolves managed to avoid a defeat in both their league clashes last season - a 2-1 victory at home followed by a goalless stalemate at the Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have lost only five of their last 20 clashes with Wolves in all competitions, wining 12.

Wolves haven't gone three consecutive league games without a loss against Chelsea since a run of three between 1979 and 1983.

Wolves have also lost 12 of their last 15 games against European champions

Wolves' home games has seen the lowest goals than any side in Premier League this season - 12 (for 5, against 7).

Wolves vs Chelsea Prediction

Wolves beat Chelsea in the same fixture in the same month last year and given Chelsea's recent troubles, they can smell blood in the waters again.

Pressure has really started to build on Tuchel as his side's promising start is slowly fading away with Liverpool and City both stealing a march.

All's not lost yet, but another winless result on Sunday would make life more difficult for them.

But going by their recent performances, especially against Liverpool and City, Wolves will be a tough nut to crack.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Chelsea have been struggling lately while Wolves were impressive against both City and Liverpool)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5 (The Molineux Stadium has seen the lowest number of goals than any stadium with just 12 so far)

Tip 3 - Mason Mount to score anytime: Yes (Mount has scored in Chelsea's last four consecutive Premier League games)

