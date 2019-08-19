Wolves vs Manchester United: 3 players to look out for during the game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving Victor Lindelof instructions during their win over Chelsea last weekend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will be buzzing with confidence after an emphatic 4-0 home win against Chelsea on the Premier League's opening weekend last Sunday.

However during the final fixture of matchday two, they face a totally different challenge against Wolves this time around. The Red Devils faced Nuno Espirito Santo's side on three occasions last term and were unable to beat them in all of their meetings, losing twice and drawing once.

With that in mind, they'll have added motivation to secure all three points in a tricky fixture away at Molineux. They find themselves up against bullish hosts who will be eager for their first win of the 2019/20 campaign, having been held to a goalless draw with Leicester last time out. Here, we choose three players who could influence the game for both sides when the pair face one another during Monday's evening kick-off:

#3 Raul Jimenez

Jimenez in action during one of Wolves' Europa League Qualifying fixtures earlier this month

Raul Jimenez was Wolves' most influential player last season, netting 13 goals and contributing with a further seven assists in the Premier League. The Mexican forward possesses a brilliant first touch while capable of holding up play well for his teammates to join counter-attacking moves.

In addition, he's physically dominant and can give even the best defenders a run for their money in duels. The 28-year-old has a good track record against United: scoring one and creating two more in his last three meetings. Having only played 20-odd minutes during their Europa League qualification fixture on Thursday, he's expected to start as usual in attack. Naturally, he will cause United's backline problems and is an ever-present goal threat they must constantly be weary of.

