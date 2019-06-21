Women's World Cup Brackets: Round of 16 fixtures, dates and timing

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 38 // 21 Jun 2019, 16:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sweden v USA: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

The knockout stages of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will begin on Saturday, with Germany taking on Nigeria at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

All the pre-tournament favourites have made it through to the knockout stages, with no hiccups, albeit with varying levels of performance. The defending champions USA have swept aside everything in their tracks, with a commanding group stage showing, where they scored 18 goals and conceded none, in Group F.

In Group F, there was also heartbreak for Chile, who fell just a goal short of making it to the knockout stages in their first ever appearance at the World Cup.

There are some tasty fixtures in the Round of 16, with Norway taking on Australia, France facing Brazil and Sweden going head-to-head against Canada.

The road to Lyon in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

The top half of the draw in the path to the final in Lyon, is also headed for a bloodbath, with hosts France and USA scheduled to do battle in the quarterfinal, should they beat Brazil and Spain respectively in the Round of 16 stages.

England, who face Cameroon in the Round of 16, will face the winner of the match between Norway and Australia in the quarterfinal, and are headed for a semifinal clash against either France or the USA.

2015 runners-up Japan will face the Dutch in their Roud of 16 clash, after finishing second in Group D, behind England. The winners of that clash are scheduled to take on Italy or China in the quarterfinal, with Sweden or Canada facing Germany or Nigeria in the other quarterfinal, in the bottom half of the draw.

The final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held at Olympique Lyonnais's Groupama Stadium.