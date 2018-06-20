Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 world-class goalies who may move this summer

The most unpredictable time of the year, the summer transfer window, is back. Here are 5 top goalies who may move this summer

Priye Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 20:50 IST
1.14K

Arsenal Unveil New Signing
Leno is one of the top goalies that has moved already

The transfer season is back again with its numerous rumours and speculations regarding the future of the hottest prospects in world football. Young prodigies, established talents, unsettled stars, all are being chased by clubs ranging from European giants to lesser-known but ambitious clubs.

Interestingly, this year's summer transfer window will be unlike any other as for the first time in a long while, a number of big teams are looking to reinforce their goalkeeping position.

Whilst Arsenal and Juventus have already signed new keepers in Bernd Leno (signed from Bayer Leverkusen) and Mattia Perin (signed from Genoa) respectively, there are still some clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, and Napoli, which are seriously analyzing their options and have earmarked certain targets to fill the goalie role.

Here is a look at five world-class goalkeepers, who may be at new clubs at the start of the 2018-19 season.

#5 Gigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Donnarumma
Donnarumma is counted among the best goalkeepers in Serie A

Donnarumma has recently become one of those names that are linked with a move away every summer. This is to be credited to his prodigious talent, which has made him one of the best young prospects in Europe at the age of 19.

In 2017, it looked like he was destined to leave AC Milan but the expected move never materialized. During that time, he was heavily criticised by the Rossoneri fans, who believed he wanted to leave the San Siro purely for monetary reasons.

Some fans even went as far as booing him, throwing fake money at him, and trolling him using a banner that read 'Dollarumma'. Although he eventually ended up staying, a transfer to another club appears to be on the agenda again with big clubs lurking to snatch him away from the seven-time European champions.

In the last season, Donnarumma kept 21 clean sheets in 53 matches, conceding 57 goals, in what was an above-average season.

Despite all, Liverpool and PSG are said to have an interest in signing him for the new season, and judging by the selling itch Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola has, this may be the transfer season that sees the Azzurri number one move.

Page 1 of 5 Next
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Arsenal Chelsea Petr Cech Alisson Becker Football Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
Can Six Premier League Teams Qualify for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
10 legendary players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest African strikers of all-time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us