5 world-class goalies who may move this summer

The most unpredictable time of the year, the summer transfer window, is back. Here are 5 top goalies who may move this summer

Leno is one of the top goalies that has moved already

The transfer season is back again with its numerous rumours and speculations regarding the future of the hottest prospects in world football. Young prodigies, established talents, unsettled stars, all are being chased by clubs ranging from European giants to lesser-known but ambitious clubs.

Interestingly, this year's summer transfer window will be unlike any other as for the first time in a long while, a number of big teams are looking to reinforce their goalkeeping position.

Whilst Arsenal and Juventus have already signed new keepers in Bernd Leno (signed from Bayer Leverkusen) and Mattia Perin (signed from Genoa) respectively, there are still some clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, and Napoli, which are seriously analyzing their options and have earmarked certain targets to fill the goalie role.

Here is a look at five world-class goalkeepers, who may be at new clubs at the start of the 2018-19 season.

#5 Gigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Donnarumma is counted among the best goalkeepers in Serie A

Donnarumma has recently become one of those names that are linked with a move away every summer. This is to be credited to his prodigious talent, which has made him one of the best young prospects in Europe at the age of 19.

In 2017, it looked like he was destined to leave AC Milan but the expected move never materialized. During that time, he was heavily criticised by the Rossoneri fans, who believed he wanted to leave the San Siro purely for monetary reasons.

Some fans even went as far as booing him, throwing fake money at him, and trolling him using a banner that read 'Dollarumma'. Although he eventually ended up staying, a transfer to another club appears to be on the agenda again with big clubs lurking to snatch him away from the seven-time European champions.

In the last season, Donnarumma kept 21 clean sheets in 53 matches, conceding 57 goals, in what was an above-average season.

Despite all, Liverpool and PSG are said to have an interest in signing him for the new season, and judging by the selling itch Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola has, this may be the transfer season that sees the Azzurri number one move.