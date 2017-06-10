Reports: World Class midfielder chooses to join Real Madrid over Barcelona

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona were keen on signing him.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 10 Jun 2017, 17:52 IST

What a signing!

What’s the story?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are plotting a move for Marco Verrati this summer. With both the Spanish giants interested, the Italian midfielder was set to have a tough time picking one of them.

However, Daily Star are reporting that Verratti has made his choice. He wants to join Real Madrid over Barcelona as he believes that Los Blancos are building a proper team for the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Verratti has been issuing 'come and get me' pleas this season, and his agent has confirmed that he is looking for a move away. “He has been in Paris for five years now, and he has to make a decision, learn a lot and not win or earn and become a champion. It is not a problem of money. Whoever signs Verratti will pay him a lot of money. One thing is certain: if he leaves PSG, it will be for a top European club”, said his agent.

Talking to Zidane?

Recently, his agent again hinted at a move away. He said, "Now it is clear -- money is not enough. [The] appeal is also needed, and in the last four or five years, the French club have not done enough to improve in that regard."

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a £70 million deal with PSG for him. Madrid were looking to replace Luka Modric, who is set for a move to Bayern Munich in the summer according to reports.

Zidane wanted to sign Verratti at any cost, and now the board has got him his man. The midfielder too is said to be keen on working with the Madrid manager, and that's one of the reasons he picked them over Barcelona.

Barcelona saw him as the 'ideal replacement' for Andres Iniesta. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club when his contract expires after next season.

What’s next?

Verratti will head to Madrid to complete his medical when all the formalities between the clubs are over. Despite agreeing a fee, the move might still collapse because of the payment scheme.

Author’s Take

Signing Verratti is one of the best things Real Madrid will be doing this summer. Madrid's intent to make the squad better than what it is now and also the pace at which they are signing players is something one has to admire.