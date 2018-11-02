×
World-Class XI available on a free transfer in 2019

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
743   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:45 IST

Several superstars are in the final years of their contract
Several superstars are in the final years of their contract

Every summer a lot of top-class players move on a free transfer after they run down their contract. For instance, in 2018, the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Emre Can, Leon Goretzka and Andres Iniesta joined a new club on a free transfer.

A player moving on a free transfer has a lot to gain financially. Since the club which he joins doesn’t have to pay a transfer fee, the players are in a position to negotiate a huge signing bonus. This is probably why many players nearing their 30s or in their 30s move on a free transfer as this helps pocket one huge paycheck before they hang up their boots.

Some of the players who are potentially available on a free transfer next summer have the capability to go down amongst the best free transfers of all-time which includes the transfers of Andrea Pirlo to Juventus, Sol Campbell to Arsenal and Roberto Lewandowski to Bayern Munich.

This XI comprises of only players from Top European clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, PSG, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Goalkeeper - David De Gea (Manchester United)

There is an option for an additional year in De Gea's current contract
There is an option for an additional year in De Gea's current contract

David De Gea is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now and he has been constantly linked with a move away from Manchester United. He was on the verge of joining Real Madrid in 2015 but the deal collapsed as the paperwork wasn’t submitted before the transfer window closed.

However, the Spaniard could leave England after eight years with Man Utd on a free transfer next summer and there won’t be a shortage of suitors for him.

A few days ago, Jose Mourinho said that he isn’t confident that De Gea will sign a new contract. The player has called the speculations a distraction and said he is only focused on winning games.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football,” De Gea told Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Juventus and he would one of many top players to join the Old Lady on a free transfer in recent years. That being said, there is an option for an additional year in his contract but it remains to be seen if it will be used.

Honourable mention - Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
