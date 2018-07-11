Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup: 10 Bayern players who have been part of the last 10 World Cup finals 

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.96K   //    11 Jul 2018, 22:09 IST

France v Belgium: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Bayern midfielder Tolisso in action for France

Samuel Umtit's goal for France against Belgium was the only goal in the first semi-final of the World Cup. Les Bleus has reached their third final in the last six editions of the tournament. While they await the winner of the second semi-final that pits England against Croatia in the grand showdown in Moscow, the French look to claim their second World Cup crown. 

The last ten editions of the world cup have been contested in various climates and locations around the world and have had countries battle one another of the coveted prize and title, world champions. The game of football has been mastered by a few institutions around the world and none more so than Bayern Munich.

The German giants have honed and developed players from around the globe for a number of years who have gone on to shine at the World stage. In the last 10 editions of the World Cup, Bayern Munich players have been part of the last 10 finals achieving a unique feat in world football. 

The club has produced superstars in various positions and helped players from various countries better their abilities and game with world-class facilities and treatment. The Bavarians are skilled educators with a great love and passion for the game as well as a rich history of producing great talent. One of the main reasons for keeping this record alive is the success of the German national team.

Here we take a look at 10 Bayern players who have represented their respective countries in the final of World Cup in the last 10 editions. 

#10 2018: Corentin Tolisso 

Bayern Munich midfielder, Corentin Tolisso, part of the French national team squad at the World Cup will be playing the match of his life in the next couple of days against either England or Croatia in the World Cup final. 

With France's progression to the final and with Tolisso part of the squad it is the 10th time in the row that a Bayern Munich player will be part of a World Cup final. 

A smart, strong, creative midfielder who can also be played as an enforcer, Tolisso has all the qualities to play anywhere on the field. 

Didier Deschamps might opt to use the player to counter the abilities of either Henderson, Lingard and Alli or Modric and Rakitic. Tolisso can also be a goal threat making him a more suitable option than Matuidi in midfield for the final. 

FIFA WC 2018 FC Bayern Munich Football France Football Manuel Neuer Corentin Tolisso Didier Deschamps FIFA World Cup Squads Football Top 5/Top 10
