World Cup 2018: 3 Brazilians who should start against Belgium

Adhitya Sekhar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 144 // 06 Jul 2018, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup gave us just the right number of upsets to yield a staggering knockout draw, and now with the quarter-finals upon us, we have some mouth-watering ties to look forward to, including the sumptuous Brazil vs Belgium clash.

With players returning from injury and suspensions also playing a part, Brazil are expected to make changes to their playing XI. Here are three Brazilians who should return to the starting XI for this crunch match:

#1 Roberto Firmino

I'll take over for this game...

It is easy to see why coaches love Gabriel Jesus. Young and talented, with a tremendous work ethic, and possessing the distinctive Brazilian flair, he is the poster boy of the next generation of wonderkids in the Seleção.

It is also easy to see why fans love Roberto Firmino. Coming off the back of his most productive domestic season to date with 27 goals in just 54 appearances, he is well and truly in the form of his life. He has also reinvented the role of the false 9 in English domestic football and flashes a smile that is begging to be featured on toothpaste packaging.

Each of his appearances off the bench so far this tournament has instantaneously improved Brazil's attacking threat on the day. For all of Jesus' talent, Firmino has the better rapport with Coutinho and Neymar, and his presence on the pitch makes them more lethal as well.

If there ever was a match where Tite should start Firmino over Jesus, it is this one. Vincent Kompany would have mentored Jesus at Manchester City, his experience should enable him to handle Jesus pretty comfortably. Firmino, on the other hand, is slightly more dynamic across the front three and will pose a greater challenge to the Belgian backline.