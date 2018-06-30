World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England could become champions in Russia

England appear to be one of the teams to watch out for at the World Cup

England's time in Russia has been breath-taking so far. Having booked their place in the first round of World Cup knockouts against Columbia, they are brimming with confidence.

Courtesy of their 1-0 defeat to Belgium, the team has avoided a massive opponent like Brazil in the quarter-finals should either progress to the last eight.

A string of remarkable displays in the group stage left viewers awed. The English fans have every reason to believe that the big prize is finally coming home.

That said, here are three reasons why The Three Lions could be set to lift the ultimate prize in 2018.

#3 Young guns blazing

The three lions have been firing on all fronts.

Gareth Southgate has a group of very talented young players under his management. There are plenty of names like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, John Stones, to name a few who are desperate to make a mark on the big stage.

These are players who are looking forward to announcing themselves to the world after impressing at club level. The attitude of these players is truly amazing.

Despite having a star striker like Harry Kane, the team isn't over reliant on him. Had it not been for their recklessness in front of goal, they would've netted at least four past Tunisia.

The defense appears to be promising as well, with John Stones and Harry Maguire at the heart of it. The prevalent five at the back system provides the Englishmen enough rigidity at the back.

The creativity in the form of players like Jesse Lingard has been the key to England's performances so far.

A team like this firing on all fronts deserves the license to aim for the biggest prize.