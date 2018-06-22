Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Croatia against Argentina

Croatia outplayed Argentina in every department.

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 03:12 IST
1.65K

Who
The tale of two LM10s

Lionel Messi's dream of laying hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy suffered a huge blow as a rampant Croatian side, led ably by Luka Modric, embarrassed Argentina 3-0 in the sides' second group stage match of the World Cup.

Coming in from a 1-1 draw against first-timers Iceland, not many expected Argentina to be run over like they were - their biggest WC group stage defeat in 60 years.

Post a goalless first-half, Chelsea's goalkeeper Willy Caballero's failure to clear a Gabriel Mercado's back-pass led to the first Croat goal in the 53rd minute. The mistimed clearance was pounced upon by Ante Rebic, who drilled the ball past the Argentine goalkeeper.

The opener gave the European side a much-needed boost while it set the Argentines on the backfoot. The lead was then doubled by Croatia's midfield general Modric, who curled in a long-ranger into the bottom left corner of Caballero's goal in the 80th minute.

The Croatians weren't done though and a counter-attack in the injury time saw Ivan Rakitic grab a well-deserved goal. With this victory, Croatia are now through to the last 16 of the tournament, most probably as the group toppers.

Jorge Sampaoli's side, on the other hand, lacked cohesiveness. The forward line, comprising of few of the best attackers currently in the sport, and the midfielders weren't on the same wavelength.

With their hopes of qualifying to the next hanging by a thread, perhaps worse, the Argentines wouldn't want a repeat of tonight's performance when they play Nigeria in five days. Whereas the Croatians would love to continue their winning run as the tournament enters its next stage.

On that note, let's take a look at three things which the Croatians did right to topple Messi's Argentina over.

#3 Not allowing Argentina a shot on target in the first half

That Argentina's strength lies in their attack is universally known and Croatia managed to nullify exactly that. In an even first half, where both the teams could have gotten onto the scoresheet, Argentina weren't able to test Croatia's custodian Danijel Subasic even once.

There were lousy defensive mistakes made by both the sides but with the likes of Messi and Aguero in the side, the South American side were expected to at least test the goalkeeper, let alone break the deadlock. The best of chances fell to Enzo Perez, who fired wide at an open goal after a miscommunication between Dejan Lovren and Subasic.

Aguero was probably the worst performer tonight and touched the ball on only 16 occasions in his 53-minute stay on the pitch. The dismal first-half performance and an early Croatian goal in the second half didn't pegged the Argentines back and led to their downfall.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Croatia - 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
3 things Argentina got wrong in the 3-0 loss to Croatia
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key factors which could decide the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Croatia beat Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 key battles that decided Croatia's win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could decide the game as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us