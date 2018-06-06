World Cup 2018: 4 players that will make Uruguay a tough side to beat in Russia

Uruguay have a number of world-class players capable of taking them all the way.

Uruguay are extremely strong in defense and they have the ability to play long-balls due to the presence of Edinson Cavani up front, making them a dominant team in South America. Being extremely good in the art of playing counter-attacking football, Uruguay successfully frustrate their opponents by defending deep in their area. In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, they were beaten 2-0 by Columbia in the Round of 16.

This year, they are expected to easily sail through the group stages as their opponents are not too strong.

Due to the absence of talented midfielders, the only worry for Uruguay will be the delivery of the perfect ball for their strikers to score from. On their day, Uruguay are a very formidable side, capable of knocking out any big team. Let us look at the 4 players that will make them a tough side to beat in the 2018 World Cup.

#4 Jose Maria Gimenez

Jose Maria Gimenez is normally deployed as a center-back. Gimenez is good in the air and dangerous in the opposition's penalty area during set pieces. He has got decent pace, is skilled in the art of tackling and is good at covering the ground quickly

Gimenez has formed a successful defensive partnership with Diego Godin, both for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay. He has represented Uruguay in 37 matches and has scored 4 goals. Being a young player, his experience will be tested in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Since Uruguay normally play counter-attacking football, it will be Gimenez's responsibility to provide stability to Uruguay's defence and make it extremely difficult for the opposing team to penetrate it.