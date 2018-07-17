World Cup 2018: 4 talking points after Russia 2018

It was a great spectacle

It was not a World Cup expected by many. Teams continued to prove octopuses, pundits and anyone else who tried predicting the outcomes wrong. Over the course of these 4 weeks, we have seen major heartbreaking upsets, nerve wracking penalty shootouts, stellar performances and the final was no different whatsoever.

A first time VAR usage in a World Cup final, a first-ever own goal in a World Cup final, a flashy goal from a teenager who represents the change in the old guard of the footballing world, a Pussy Riot pitch invasion and a goalkeeping blunder, it was all happening out there in Moscow that Sunday evening.

Let us look at various things that we learnt from this exciting final as well as the entire tournament!

#1 Les Bleus domination

Young guns of French football

It is really difficult to outline the magnitude of domination that the French had over this World Cup. Croatia on their part outlasted historic teams which were richly talented and almost talismanic.

Teams like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Belgium or even England were ousted from this World Cup race. A fact that no one can deny is that Croatia reached the finals on their merits. Croatia played superior quality football than most of these nations.

Advance to the finals and France found them absolutely out of sorts. The young core of the French football team almost harassed and exploited gaping holes in the usually composed and seasoned Croatian team. Now this is a team (Croatia) that has beaten the likes of Argentina and England. Mind-boggling, right!?

Wait for it, because there is more! The French were able to pull all this off with essentially 10 men only, because their primary center forward Olivier Giroud didn't have a single shot on target the entire World Cup. If this isn't absolute and pure supremacy of the French footballing system, then I don't know what is.