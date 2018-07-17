Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 big names whose value has plummeted

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
715   //    17 Jul 2018, 22:38 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France celebrating their second World Cup title

The 2018 World Cup has eventually come to an end and frankly speaking, what a spine-tingling tournament this has proven to be. It had everything. From Russia's emphatic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on the opening day to France's historic 4-2 win over Croatia in the final, it was nothing short of phenomenal.

While the competition furnished us with thrills and spills, it also led to massive changes in the values of different players owing to their performances in Russia. And there is no doubt that the business in the ongoing transfer window will be profoundly affected by the all-important tournament.

After all, not every player was able to live up to his billing and struggled to create an impact. In consequence, their market values have significantly declined courtesy of their under-performances at the World Cup

On that note, here are five players whose value has nose-dived thanks to their showings in the recently-concluded World Cup.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH31-POL-COL
Robert Lewandowski

There's no denying that Robert Lewandowski is one of the best centre forwards in world football at the moment, but that was not the case when the Polish striker featured for his side in the World Cup.

Poland failed to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group H which comprised the likes of Senegal, Colombia and Japan, despite of being the 8th ranked team in the world. Adam Nawałka's side were heavily banking on one player - Robert Lewandowski.

Nevertheless, the Bayern Munich star did not manage a single goal in the entirety of the tournament, a stat which is in stark contrast to his goalscoring record. Lewandowski entered the competition as the top scorer in the European qualifiers having notched up a total of 16 goals.

In fairness to the Pole, the chief cause of his substandard showing was that the players in the Poland national team were not as good as those in Bayern and therefore, the 29-year-old was more often than not, a lone figure up front.




Page 1 of 5 Next
